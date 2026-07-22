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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Before Rays Game

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Before Rays Game
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TORONTO, CANADA - JULY 21: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts to striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 21, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are scheduled to begin Game 3 of a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Rays won Game 1 of the series 7-1 on Monday. They also won Game 2 12-2 on Tuesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Blue Jays announced a lineup decision involving struggling first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Blue Jays Make Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Before Rays Game

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JULY 19: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after flying out against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning of an MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 19, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Here is Toronto’s lineup for Wednesday night’s game:

After three straight games hitting third in the lineup, Guerrero was moved to the second spot for Tuesday’s game.

Now, Guerrero is back in the third spot for Wednesday’s game after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout on Tuesday.

Guerrero, who signed a 14-year extension worth $500 million last year, has had the worst season of his career so far. The first baseman is hitting just .256/.339./.349 with six home runs and 41 RBI across 96 games.

It’s worth noting Guerrero has been dealing with a back issue this year, which is why he declined to participate in the All-Star Game after being voted in as the American League’s starting first baseman, per multiple reports.

Pitching Matchups For Blue Jays-Rays

TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 10: Braydon Fisher #63 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the seventh inning of their MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Rogers Centre on June 10, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JUNE 10: Braydon Fisher #63 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the seventh inning of their MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Rogers Centre on June 10, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Braydon Fisher is scheduled to start in what appears to be a bullpen game for the Blue Jays tonight. The 25-year-old right-hander is 3-3 with a 3.65 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings across 47 appearances this season.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JULY 11: Griffin Jax #22 of the Tampa Bay Rays delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field on July 11, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – JULY 11: Griffin Jax #22 of the Tampa Bay Rays delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field on July 11, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Griffin Jax is slated to start for the Rays tonight. The 31-year-old right-hander is 5-7 with a 4.08 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 75 innings across 26 games (15 starts) this year.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

TORONTO, CANADA - JULY 21: John Schneider manager of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays comes back to the dugout after flying out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 21, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JULY 21: John Schneider manager of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays comes back to the dugout after flying out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 21, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays look like they will be a seller at the trade deadline. After making it all the way to World Series Game 7 last season, Toronto is in last place in the American League East and is 6 1/2 games out of the final Wild Card spot.

The main reason Toronto has struggled so much is its lack of offensive production. The club ranks last among all 30 teams in runs with 400, which is surprising considering it scored the fourth-most runs (798) last year.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Before Rays Game

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