Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Before Rays Game

The Toronto Blue Jays are scheduled to begin Game 3 of a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Rays won Game 1 of the series 7-1 on Monday. They also won Game 2 12-2 on Tuesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Blue Jays announced a lineup decision involving struggling first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Blue Jays Make Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision

Here is Toronto’s lineup for Wednesday night’s game:

After three straight games hitting third in the lineup, Guerrero was moved to the second spot for Tuesday’s game.

Now, Guerrero is back in the third spot for Wednesday’s game after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout on Tuesday.

Guerrero, who signed a 14-year extension worth $500 million last year, has had the worst season of his career so far. The first baseman is hitting just .256/.339./.349 with six home runs and 41 RBI across 96 games.

It’s worth noting Guerrero has been dealing with a back issue this year, which is why he declined to participate in the All-Star Game after being voted in as the American League’s starting first baseman, per multiple reports.

Pitching Matchups For Blue Jays-Rays

Braydon Fisher is scheduled to start in what appears to be a bullpen game for the Blue Jays tonight. The 25-year-old right-hander is 3-3 with a 3.65 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings across 47 appearances this season.

Griffin Jax is slated to start for the Rays tonight. The 31-year-old right-hander is 5-7 with a 4.08 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 75 innings across 26 games (15 starts) this year.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays look like they will be a seller at the trade deadline. After making it all the way to World Series Game 7 last season, Toronto is in last place in the American League East and is 6 1/2 games out of the final Wild Card spot.

The main reason Toronto has struggled so much is its lack of offensive production. The club ranks last among all 30 teams in runs with 400, which is surprising considering it scored the fourth-most runs (798) last year.