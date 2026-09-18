Toronto Blue Jays Announce Trey Yesavage, Andrés Giménez Updates Before Rangers Game

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to begin a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, at 8:05 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Before Friday’s game, the Blue Jays announced updates on right-handed starting pitcher Trey Yesavage and shortstop Andrés Giménez.

Toronto Blue Jays Reveal Trey Yesavage, Andrés Giménez News Before Rangers Series

Yesavage threw a side session in Texas on Friday.

Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling wrote on X: Trey Yesavage (knee) threw a side session on Friday in Texas. John Schneider says Yesavage could pitch for Blue Jays on either Sunday or Monday, based on how pitching usage goes this weekend. But “more likely Monday.”

Yesavage has been on the injured list since Aug. 5 with left knee inflammation.

The 23-year-old right-hander is 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 91 strikeouts over 93 2/3 innings this season.

Giménez is feeling better but is out of the lineup today. He has been day-to-day with hamstring soreness since exiting Tuesday’s game against the Tigers early.

Zwelling wrote on X: Andrés Giménez (hamstring) is feeling better but Blue Jays would like to give him one more day of recovery. Giménez is available off the bench on Friday but club would prefer to stay away from him if possible so he’s ready to start on Saturday.

Giménez has hit .243/.288/.259 with nine home runs and 57 RBI over 141 games this year.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Detroit Tigers at the Rogers Centre.

Toronto won the series finale after losing the first two games of the series. The team had the day off on Thursday.

The Blue Jays are already eliminated from winning the AL East. With a 76-77 record, Toronto is 17 1/2 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays.

However, the Blue Jays are still alive in the postseason race, sitting two games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL Wild Card spot.