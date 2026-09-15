Blue Jays Announce Anthony Santander News Amid Tigers Series

Anthony Santander is nearing a return after missing the entirety of the 2026 season.

The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder has not played since Game 3 of last year’s ALCS.

Santander underwent surgery in February to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He hurt the shoulder during an offseason workout.

It marks the second straight year a shoulder issue has sidelined Santander.

On Monday, manager John Schneider met with reporters and shared an update on Santander after the Detroit Tigers beat the Blue Jays 6-5.

The loss dropped Toronto to 75-76 on the season. They remain a game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League wild-card spot.

Latest Anthony Santander Update

Santander will continue Triple-A Buffalo rehab, Schneider said.

“Anthony Santander will continue to play for AAA Buffalo likely through the rest of this week,” Thomas Hall of Blue Jays Nation reported.

That keeps him with the Bisons through their regular-season finale Sunday. A call-up to Toronto would come no earlier than next week.

Schneider feels Santander first needs enough at-bats.

“Asked about best-case scenario, Schneider said: ‘He’s hitting the ball hard. He’s hitting some home runs and he’s playing the outfield,'” Hall added.

Santander signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract with Toronto in January 2025. Injuries have limited him to just 54 games in a Blue Jays uniform. He batted .175 with 6 homers and 18 RBIs last season.

The 31-year-old has played in two rehab games with Buffalo. He is 1-for-7 overall on the assignment. He has split time between designated hitter and left field.

Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber Also Progress After Tigers Loss

Right-hander Trey Yesavage will make a rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Buffalo. Yesavage will target 40 to 45 pitches across three innings.

Schneider said he wants Yesavage’s stuff to look normal and confirm he feels physically sound. The 23-year-old could return from the injured list next week on Monday.

Shane Bieber also took a step forward this week. He is scheduled to throw off a mound Tuesday for the first time since landing on the injured list. Bieber is recovering from a teres major strain.