Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Move During Tigers Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are getting ready to take on the Detroit Tigers for the final game of their three-game series.

Toronto has dropped the first two games of the series in disappointing fashion, leading to a lot of frustration around the organization. The Blue Jays are currently fighting for playoff positioning, making the losses to the Tigers that much tougher to swallow.

But the Blue Jays still feel like they have a good chance to get into the playoffs, with there being a little over a week and a half left in the season. However, the clock is ticking on this group, and there needs to be a sense of urgency from Toronto, starting with the finale against Detroit.

“Baseball is weird,” manager John Schneider said. “Seems like it’s coming down to the end.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Move Announced vs Tigers

Ahead of the game, the Blue Jays have revealed the lineup plans against the Tigers. Within this lineup, slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be hitting in the third spot, taking on the duties of the designated hitter.

Blue Jays 9/16 B. Bateman CF

N. Lukes RF

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

G. Springer DH

K. Okamoto 3B

J. Smith 2B

E. Clement SS

B. Valenzuela C

M. Straw LF M. Scherzer SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 16, 2026

Guerrero has seen his share of issues this season at the plate, but the Blue Jays are hopeful that their star can snap out of everything. It’s now or never time for this group, and Guerrero is going to make a major impact one way or another on how the season ends for Toronto.

Can Blue Jays Get Into Playoffs?

Toronto has 10 games left to go this season, with the final against the Tigers kicking things off. They then have series against three teams outside the playoff picture currently: the Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, and Cincinnati Reds.

Everything is ahead for this group, but time is starting to run out. After making the World Series last season, the Blue Jays are in danger of coming up short of even getting back to the postseason.

“We’re in the same spot we were a week or two ago,” Ernie Clement said. “So you know, we’re still in it, and we have all the confidence in the world and in this group.”

As the team prepares for the stretch run, there is a calmness, but urgency, from the Blue Jays. This team is a close-knit roster, and they believe that they can get into the playoffs.

After going on the magical run to the World Series a year ago, Toronto is ready to prove itself once again. But they will have to avoid running into themselves, which they have done all season long.

The postseason won’t be handed to them, and the Blue Jays are going to have to earn their keep in a crowded American League wild-card race. But the confidence is there for Toronto, and they will keep playing until the season ends.

“Every game is a playoff game at this point,” Clement said.