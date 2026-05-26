Blue Jays Release Latest Injury Updates for 8 Players

The Toronto Blue Jays detailed the latest injury updates for eight players as the Jays deal with what can only be described as an injury bug.

The Blue Jays enter Tuesday’s game against the Miami Marlins with a 25-29 record so far this season. It’s been a tough start to the season for the Jays, just one year after making it to the World Series and coming within two outs of beating the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This season, the team has started slowly as they have dealt with inconsistent performances by many members of the roster. To make matters worse, the team has also been snakebitten by injuries, with tons of players hitting the IL before the season and during it. If the Jays are going to get back into the playoffs and make another World Series run, they need their players to get healthy.

Blue Jays Latest Injury Updates

Ahead of Tuesday’s game against Miami, the Blue Jays provided injury updates for eight of their players, and The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon tweeted out the information.

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (elbow) hit today, but is not in the starting lineup. He’s still a bit sore while extending. Will hit again during the game and could be available.

(elbow) hit today, but is not in the starting lineup. He’s still a bit sore while extending. Will hit again during the game and could be available. SP Dylan Cease (hamstring) did some light catch play pregame on Tuesday.

(hamstring) did some light catch play pregame on Tuesday. OF Nathan Lukes (hamstring) is just getting a day off, no issues from getting hit in the head yesterday.

(hamstring) is just getting a day off, no issues from getting hit in the head yesterday. SP Max Scherzer (forearm) will face live hitters in Toronto tomorrow (30ish pitches, two ups).

(forearm) will face live hitters in Toronto tomorrow (30ish pitches, two ups). C Alejandro Kirk (thumb) is in Toronto, continuing to build up catching and hitting.

(thumb) is in Toronto, continuing to build up catching and hitting. SP Shane Bieber (forearm) everything went well in his FCL rehab start on Monday. He’s on track to make a next rehab start on Sunday with Dunedin.

(forearm) everything went well in his FCL rehab start on Monday. He’s on track to make a next rehab start on Sunday with Dunedin. RPs Tommy Nance (forearm) and Joe Mantiply (knee) will begin light catch today/tomorrow.

Blue Jays Still in Wild Card Hunt

Despite a rough start to the season and the fact that they are dealing with so many injuries to key players, the Blue Jays are miraculously still in the mix for the American Wild Card.

Entering Tuesday’s game against Miami, the Blue Jays are just 1 GB of the Minnesota Twins for the third and final Wild Card spot in the AL. Given that they are four games under .500, it’s pretty remarkable that the team is still very much in the thick of things for a postseason spot. As long as they can get into the playoffs with a healthy team, then they will have the opportunity to make a long postseason run. As the old poker adage goes, all you need is a chip and a chair.

That being said, the team cannot afford to keep dropping games against mediocre teams such as the Marlins. If the Blue Jays are going to get back into the postseason this year, they need to win their series against these types of below-average clubs. Provided they can do that, and if their players get back to health, don’t be surprised if the Blue Jays go on another Cinderella run.