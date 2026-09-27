Toronto Blue Jays Announce Final Brandon Valenzuela Decision Before Reds Game

The Toronto Blue Jays are heading into game 162 of the MLB regular season with their tails between their legs. They will play their final game against the Cincinnati Reds, instead of moving through the playoffs with a World Series Title in sight. The Toronto Blue Jays news of the day involves Brandon Valenzuela.

The final game of the year, on Sunday, September 27th, 2026, will be broadcast at 1:07 PM Mountain Time, 3:07 PM Eastern Time. Max Scherzer will take the mound one last time, going against Brandon Williamson.

Toronto Blue Jays fans can tune in to Sportsnet, TVA Sports, and on the radio on SN590 THE FAN.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Final Brandon Valenzuela Decision For Last Game Against The Cincinnati Reds

Before the first pitch of the final game of the 2026 season, the Blue Jays announced a final decision on Valenzuela.

This is the lineup that the Blue Jays announced for their final game:

Starting Pitcher: Max Scherzer

As you can see from the Blue Jays announcement, Alejandro Kirk has been replaced by Valenzuela for Sunday’s final game. It will be the 25-year-old‘s 91st game of the year.

Additionally, George Springer, Charles McAdoo, Davis Schneider, and Myles Straw are also coming into the lineup. Coming out in their place are Nathan Lukes, Sean Keys, and Josh Smith.

Looking At Brandon Valenzuela & Alejandro Kirk

Valenzuela has been a solid contributor for the Blue Jays this season.

The young catcher has recorded 53 hits, 22 RBIs, two stolen bases, nine doubles, 28 walks, and eight home runs in 90 games. He started 83 games at catcher and five games at first base.

On the other hand, Kirk has been one of the bright spots of the Blue Jays’ otherwise down year.

In 79 games, the 27-year-old recorded 77 hits, eight doubles, 43 RBIs, one stolen base, 33 walks, and 10 home runs.

Brandon Valenzuela’s Future With The Toronto Blue Jays

Valenzuela’s future with the Blue Jays is uncertain.

However, if Springer moves on from Toronto, there will be room for Valenzuela. Kirk has been a better hitter than Valenzuela, making him an easy choice to slide into the designated hitter role. However, if Valenzuela improves his swing, he could spend some games at DH, too.

Valenzuela has pre-arbitration for two years after earning $734,096 in 2026.

One way or another, Valenzuela will be an active member of the Blue Jays for at least another year.