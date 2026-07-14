Blue Jays Announce Multiple Moves Before MLB All-Star Game

The Toronto Blue Jays have plenty of work in store for them over the next couple of weeks. Following the MLB All-Star Game, they will have series against the Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, and the Washington Nationals. They must win more games than they lose over this stretch for them to be buyers at the trade deadline. But before that, some Blue Jays news was announced today regarding Johan Figuera and Geovanny Planchart.

On July 14th, the AL and NL All-Stars will clash in the yearly All-Star Game. This year is special for the Blue Jays, as Ernie Clement earned the most votes of any AL player to participate in the contest, while John Schneider will manage the AL team.

Tonight’s All-Star Game will be broadcast at 8:00 PM Eastern Time, 6:00 PM Mountain Time. Fans in the USA will be able to watch the game on FOX, while Canadians can tune into the Sportsnet broadcast.

With all of that in mind, here is everything you need to know about the news on Figuera and Planchart, as well as every Blue Jays player who will be at the All-Star Game.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Johan Figuera Given New Assignment

According to the MiLB transactions page, the Blue Jays made a couple of moves on the morning of July 14th. One of those moves involves Figuera.

Figuera is a 19-year-old right-handed pitcher. The 6-foot, 194-pound product of Agua Caliente, Venezuela, signed with the Blue Jays as an international free agent in early June.

Now, the Blue Jays have assigned him to the DSL Blue Jays Blue team.

Geovanny Planchart Returning From Injury

The other move that they announced was a Planchart transaction.

On April 22nd, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats placed Planchart on their 60-day injured list. Now, they have sent the 6-foot-2, 176-pound catcher on a rehab assignment to the FCL Blue Jays.

The 24-year-old has played six games with the Blue Jays Double-A affiliate. In those games, Planchart has recorded six hits and six RBIs in addition to a .375 batting average.

Planchart is known for his “aggressive playing style and exceptional defensive skills.” Additionally, he’s a “formidable presence behind the plate” with “quick reflexes and a strong arm.”

That sounds like the profile of an everyday Blue Jays catcher in a couple of years.

Every Blue Jays Player at the MLB All-Star Game

Tuesday night’s All-Star Game will feature several Blue Jays players. Here are the players and their stats so far this year:

Dylan Cease : 17 starts, 6-4 record, 98.1 innings, 148 strikeouts, 2.56 ERA.

: 17 starts, 6-4 record, 98.1 innings, 148 strikeouts, 2.56 ERA. Ernie Clement: 93 games, eight home runs, 32 RBIs, three stolen bases, 106 hits, 23 doubles.

93 games, eight home runs, 32 RBIs, three stolen bases, 106 hits, 23 doubles. Louis Varland: 44 games, 3-3 record, 49 innings, 67 strikeouts, five holds, 19 saves, 1.10 ERA.

With that in mind, here is the batting order for each All-Star team.

American League All-Stars Batting Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Dylan Cease

National League All-Stars Batting Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Cristopher Sanchez