Toronto Blue Jays Promote 8-Year MLB Player Amid Brendon Little Decision

The Toronto Blue Jays are making moves before their series finale against the Boston Red Sox, as an MLB playoff berth hangs in the balance.

Prior to the first pitch of Game 4, the team announced moves involving Brendon Little and Lazardo Estrada.

The Blue Jays took to social media to announce a move involving these two pitchers.

“ROSTER MOVES: RHP Lazaro Estrada recalled from Triple-A and will be active today. LHP Brendon Little placed on the paternity list,” the team announced.

The Blue Jays play the Red Sox at 1:07 PM Mountain Time, 3:07 PM Eastern Time.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Lazaro Estrada Recalled

This is the fourth time that Estrada has been recalled by the Blue Jays this year.

Toronto recalled him once in July, and the other three times have been in the month of August.

The 27-year-old hurler has eight years of baseball experience. Estrada has played seven games with the Blue Jays this year.

In those games, Estrada has a 1-1 record, eight strikeouts, and one save in 12 innings of work. Additionally, he owns a 4.50 ERA to go along with a 1.25 WHIP.

Brendon Little’s Season With the Toronto Blue Jays This Year

Little has had a tumultuous tenure with the Blue Jays.

The 30-year-old has a 0-3 record and a 9.98 ERA for the 2026 season.

Regardless of the poor performance that he has had at the MLB level this year, he still has the stuff to make an impact in Toronto’s bullpen.

In the very least, this southpaw has the faith of his manager, John Schneider. However, Schneider has recently demonstrated his openness to riding the hot hand instead of the established players.

This bodes well for Estrada, who earned his first career save during his most recent recall.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox Finale: Max Scherzer vs Payton Tolle

The starting pitching duel for Thursday’s finale is Max Scherzer vs Payton Tolle.

Scherzer carries a 1-4 record, 7.25 ERA, and 27 strikeouts into Thursday’s contest. Tolle, on the other hand, has a 7-6 record, 3.20 ERA, and 124 strikeouts.

If the Blue Jays can pull off another victory, their playoff hopes stay alive.

Considering their placement in the standings, a loss doesn’t eliminate them from the postseason. However, at this stage of the season, every point matters.