Toronto Blue Jays Announce Exciting Siwoo Kwon News During MLB Playoffs

The Toronto Blue Jays‘ news of the day centers on free agent pitcher Siwoo Kwon. Despite holding a year-end press conference, Kwon’s news deserves to take center stage for the MLB team on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays announced this via their transactions log: “Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent RHP Siwoo Kwon to a minor league contract.”

This news emerges as Joe Mantiply has decided to test free agency.

Kwon is a 6-foot-1, 187-pound, 18-year-old pitcher.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Sign Si-Woo Kwon During the MLB Playoffs

Nearly a month ago, rumors suggested the Blue Jays had signed Kwon.

“BREAKING: Blue Jays dip their toes back into South Korea inking amateur Kwon Si-Woo to an IFA deal. Kwon, a pitcher, has touched 93 and was considered to be a first-round pick in the upcoming KBO draft,” one user wrote on the social media site, X, on August 27th, 2026.

MLB insider Francys Romero provided more details about Kwon and the deal he signed with the Blue Jays.

“The Toronto Blue Jays have officially signed 18-year-old Korean right-hander pitcher Kwon Si-woo. Bonus deal: $330,000. Kwon becomes the highest-bonus pitcher signed by the Blue Jays during the current 2025-26 international signing period. His fastball sits at 89-93 mph, with breaking stuff (SL, CV, SPL), a strong physical frame/high release point, with the ability to generate a lot of swing-and-misses,” Romero wrote on September 30, 2026.

Back in August, someone shared a video of Kwon pitching:

Video of newest Blue Jay – Kwon Si-Woo Credit: ryuhyosang | instagram https://t.co/9tVVqzTKOH pic.twitter.com/qu5tSmZEv3 — Nolan (@NWints30) August 27, 2026

The State Of The Toronto Blue Jays Pitching Staff

To say the Blue Jays have decisions to make about their pitching staff is an understatement.

As far as starting pitching is concerned, Trey Yesavage, Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, and Cody Ponce are virtual locks. Patrick Corbin, Shane Bieber, and Max Scherzer are all free agents. Corbin and Scherzer are at a crossroads in their career, and could either retire or sign a one-year deal.

Scherzer is the more likely of the two to return to Toronto.

Then there is the topic of which pitchers the Blue Jays could pursue in free agency. I’m sure that the Blue Jays will perform their due diligence and check in with Tarik Skubal, who has not agreed to an extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers at this time.

Additionally, what the organization decides to do with Spencer Miles could impact their rotation. The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon shared more on that following Ross Atkins ‘ end-of-year press conference.

“Some notes from Ross Atkins talking with writers after presser: – Santander still in Dunedin, Jays want him to prepare for OF play – Clement ‘will have to earn’ 2B job. ‘But he always has’ – Spencer Miles capable of SP or RP, but ‘difficult decision’ Jays/he must make ASAP,” Bannon wrote.

This was a particularly interesting comment on Miles. John Schneider said something similar not too long ago, about Miles having the tools to be a starting pitcher.

How does Kwon fit in all of this? That is yet to be seen. But what is clear is that the Blue Jays believe in the player.

At this stage of the game, he could become either a starter or a reliever. Something tells me that the Blue Jays would be happy with either.