Toronto Blue Jays Reporter Reveals Date Team Must ‘Lock In’ MLB Trade Deadline Plans

The Toronto Blue Jays are perhaps in the most sticky spot of any MLB team ahead of the trade deadline. There is a short list of AL teams that carry higher playoff aspirations than the Toronto Blue Jays, but their sub .500 record at the All-Star break has left fans and insiders/analysts worried about what’s to come at the trade deadline.

Sitting at 45-51, the Blue Jays aspirations of winning the AL East might be out the window, but they are just 2.5 games back of an AL Wild Card spot, and a recent report reveals the timeline behind the Blue Jays trade deadline plans.

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Blue Jays Reporter Reveals Date When Toronto Must Decide On Trade Deadline Plans

Per a recent report by Blue Jays insider Mitch Bannon, Toronto needs to decide on their trade deadline plans by July 29:

“Toronto will likely have to lock in on a plan by July 29, four days before the Aug. 3 trade deadline,” Bannon wrote. “It has 13 games between now and then. If the Jays go 8-5 or better in that stretch, they’ll likely buy. Anything worse and it could be time to sell.”

It’s a very interesting trade deadline report by Bannon, but certainly, there’s some truth behind the idea. The Blue Jays can’t afford to keep playing sub .500 baseball if they want to make the playoffs.

The Blue Jays’ opponents coming out of the All-Star break include: White Sox, Rays, Red Sox, and Nationals, in that order.

It’s a tall task, but if Vladimir Guerrero Jr. can get going, and the Jays can get a little better effort out of their pitching staff over that stretch, 8-5 feels plausible. The issue is that all those teams listed are also in playoff contention.

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