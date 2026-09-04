Blue Jays Reveal George Springer Move Before Massive Royals Series

All season long, the Toronto Blue Jays have been fighting to get back to where they were a year ago.

Last season, Toronto reached the World Series, but after a heartbreaking loss, the team just hasn’t looked the same. Many have pointed to the Blue Jays undergoing a World Series hangover, leading to many of the team’s issues.

But this group has been pushing lately to get into the playoffs, with them now sitting just a half-game back of the final wild-card spot in the American League. So, heading into the team’s series with the Kansas City Royals, the clock is ticking to finally get things going.

Toronto was able to win two of three games from the Cleveland Guardians in their last series, picking up some pace in the standings. Cleveland sits just ahead of the Blue Jays in the standings, but Toronto is also fighting with the Texas Rangers for positioning, along with multiple other teams.

The AL wild-card standings are very crowded, adding more urgency to the Blue Jays to get things going. So this series with the Royals could end up playing a big role in determining how the team’s season ends.

George Springer Move Announced

Ahead of the game, the Blue Jays have announced the lineup to open the series. Within this, slugger George Springer will be the designated hitter, hitting second.

Blue Jays 9/4 B. Bateman CF

G. Springer DH

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

A. Kirk C

K. Okamoto 3B

C. McAdoo 2B

E. Clement SS

N. Lukes RF

M. Straw LF J. Taillon SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 4, 2026

Springer may not be the same level of player that he was a few years ago, but he is still a valuable piece to this team. This year, Springer has hit .251 with 14 home runs and 46 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .743

The veteran provides leadership to the Blue Jays, and the guys in the clubhouse value him. Toronto needs someone like him for the final few weeks, holding players accountable as the year winds down.

Springer has won a World Series before, and he’s been through it all in his baseball career, bringing credibility to the group. But Springer will need to step up more over the final few weeks if Toronto wants to get into the bracket.

Can Blue Jays Sneak Into Postseason?

The Blue Jays have been trying to improve their baserunning this year. So far, Toronto is tied for 24th in the league with just 71 stolen bases.

But there has been some level of improvement of late, and it’s made a difference. For a team like Toronto, gaining an advantage in the middle of a playoff chase can make a massive difference, and the Blue Jays are working hard to keep it going.

Manager John Schneider reflected on this and how it’s helped the team.

“We’ve gotten a little faster, a little more athletic,” Schneider said. “I think we can take an extra base or go from first to third and just create opportunities that are a little bit easier for the next guys coming up. We’ve seen it before, that once you do it, it becomes the norm and it becomes the expectation for the next guy.”

There needs to be a sense of urgency from the Blue Jays over the final few weeks, and it all starts with this series against the Royals.