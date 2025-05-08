Blue Jays Trade Idea Acquires Former Cy Young Winner From Marlins in Massive Gamble

Just over one month into the 2025 MLB season, playoff spots in both leagues are wide open to grab. That includes the AL East, where the Toronto Blue Jays sit only three games back of a wild card spot and 4.5 from the division lead.

The Jays have invested well in offensive weapons, adding Anthony Santander in the offseason and extending face of the franchise Vladimir Guerrero Jr. recently. But their starting rotation is one of the worst in all MLB, with an overall ERA of 4.44 (26th).

To address this deficiency, the Jays could look for several small fixes – including hoping that Max Scherzer will return healthy for the second half of the season. But the bolder move would be to get the longtime ace of the Miami Marlins staff: Sandy Alcantara.

Alcantara is a High-Risk, High-Reward Trade Target

12 MLB executives named Alcantara the top trade piece available this season – even with his recent struggles. Since returning from Tommy John surgery, Alcantara has pitched to an 8.42 ERA in his first seven starts (31 innings). It’s a huge understatement to say that his performance has been well below expectations.

Still, it’s the upside Alcantara possesses that makes him worth watching. He was a Cy Young award winner for the Marlins in 2022, with a 2.28 ERA, 207 strikeouts, and six complete games. Two years ago, his ERA ballooned to 4.14 before he ended up missing Miami’s brief postseason appearance.

“It’s not very often a Cy Young caliber starting pitcher is available on the market,” an anonymous NL executive told MLB.com. “If he gets back to his old ways, he can have a major impact on who ends up the eventual World Series champion.”

Along with his considerable potential, Alcantara is under team control through 2027, so long as his club exercises its $21 million option for that year. Relatively speaking, that is not very expensive for a top-of-the-rotation arm. He could be a crucial part of multiple playoff pushes for whatever team acquires him.

The Philadelphia Phillies had the same idea when trading for Jesús Luzardo in the offseason, and he’s been electric (1.94 ERA, 47 Ks in 41.2 IP). Would Sandy have a similar turnaround on a contender?

Is Alcantara’s Cost Worth It?

While his salary may not be very high, the package of prospects sent to acquire him certainly would be. The Phillies gave up two of their Top 30 prospects to get two years of Luzardo, and Alcantara is almost certain to get even more than that. The Marlins hold all leverage and are in no rush to trade him if the right offer doesn’t come along immediately.

On the flip side, if a strong offer does come in, like it did from the San Diego Padres for Luis Arraez last May, they could pounce on it to avoid risking an additional injury or other setback for Sandy. Toronto is hardly the only team with pitching needs – in their own division, the Boston Red Sox have an only slightly better ERA, the Baltimore Orioles are worse than both of them, and the New York Yankees could invest in insurance for the still-injured Gerrit Cole.

The Blue Jays have an abundance of pitching prospects, but most are a few years away from the show. If they want to contend now, sacrificing at least one or two of them for a proven ace is a risk they would have to strongly consider.