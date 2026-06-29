Former Blue Jays’ Star Bo Bichette Has Emotional Reaction to Rogers Centre

Since Bo Bichette shipped out to the New York Mets during the offseason, the Toronto Blue Jays have been playing without their longtime fan-favorite.

Now, the 28-year-old infielder is back at Rogers Centre, but playing for the opposing team.

Bo Bichette Returns to Rogers Centre

According to Blue Jays beat writer Mitch Bannon of The Athletic via X, Bichette was quite emotional upon returning to Rogers Centre — his old stomping grounds.

“Bo Bichette started tearing up when he sat in the Rogers Centre road dugout, looking out at the field,” he wrote. “He played here for a long time, and this is the most emotional I’ve ever seen him.”

Keegan Matheson of MLB.com made a similar statement as Bannon.

“An emotional Bo Bichette was fighting through tears at multiple points today speaking with the media at Rogers Centre.”

According to Matheson, Bichette stated, “I don’t know what to expect… I gave it everything I had… I just hope that’s appreciated.”

Bo Bichette’s MLB Career

Bichette was selected by Toronto 66th overall in the second round of the 2016 MLB draft.

He made his debut with the franchise in July 2019.

Bichette went on to spend seven successful years with the ballclub, ultimately playing a pivotal role in their journey to the prestigious World Series last season.

During that seven-year stint, he batted .294 with a .806 OPS and 111 home runs.

However, in January of this year, he signed a three-year, $126 million contract with the Mets.

Leading up to the signing, MLB fans were on edge, patiently awaiting his next move.

Since landing with the New York franchise, he is slashing .254/.300/.388 with an underwhelming .688 OPS and 10 homers through 84 games.

Compared to his 2025 slash line of .311/.357/.483 with a .840 OPS and 18 home runs through139 games, he has not been playing at the same level fans know him to be capable of.

It’s worth remembering that joining an organization is a drastic change, and a slow transition should be expected.

Having said that, Toronto is certainly missing its valuable infielder, and the Mets aren’t having the payoff they had initially expected.

Where the Blue Jays Stand

Toronto is quickly approaching its three-game series against New York.

This will be an interesting set to follow, particularly given the Blue Jays will be going against their former star.

In the American League East, Toronto comes in at third.

They’re riding a 39-45 overall record.

The Blue Jays are a great distance behind the Tampa Bay Rays (48-33) and the New York Yankees (48-35) in first and second, respectively.

Although they’re not holding the helm, they are above the Baltimore Orioles (39-46) and the Boston Red Sox (36-36) in fourth and fifth.

As Toronto enters its upcoming series against the Mets, they’ll be looking to redeem themselves after facing a 3-0 series loss to the Texas Rangers over the weekend.

They’re now trying to put an end to their unsightly six-game losing skid.

Once their set against New York wraps up, the Blue Jays will hit the road and head to T-Mobile Park to face the Seattle Mariners.