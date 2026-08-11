Toronto Blue Jays Make Brandon Valenzuela Change Before Adley Rutschman’s Red Sox Debut

The Toronto Blue Jays desperately want to catch up to the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays. To do that, they will need to get through the Boston Red Sox. Heading into the second of four games, there was Blue Jays news regarding Brandon Valenzuela. Additionally, the Red Sox announced their own news regarding Adley Rutschman.

The Red Sox and Blue Jays are battling for a playoff spot in the AL East. The Baltimore Orioles separate the two MLB clubs, but given the historic win streak the Red Sox were just on, the gap between them is substantial.

Tonight’s game is broadcast at 7:07 PM Eastern Time. Prior to the game, the Red Sox announced the debut of trade deadline acquisition Adley Rutschman.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Brandon Valenzuela Out, Alejandro Kirk In

Of the several changes happening to the Blue Jays lineup for Tuesday’s Game 2, Valenzuela is involved with one of them.

In what has become a standard move for them, they have taken Valenzuela out and replaced him with Kirk.

Considering the crunched schedule that lies in front of the Blue Jays, it’s not a surprising decision. It’s definitely a change that is easier to swallow when you think about it in terms of trying to avoid injury.

Other Blue Jays Changes

As far as other Blue Jays changes go, there are several.

Brett Bateman is playing in center field, with Nathan Lukes playing right field and Myles Straw playing left field.

The Blue Jays also announced a few minor transactions.

Jameson Taillon was placed on 15-day IL, and Chase Lee was recalled. Lee will be active for tonight’s game.

It cannot be overstated how massive this game is for the Blue Jays. Putting together another win against a divisional rival is exactly the kind of boost that this team needs.

The Boston Red Sox & Adley Rutschman

Perhaps the biggest change from either team involves the Red Sox and Rutschman.

One MLB insider has revealed that Rutschman will make his Red Sox debut tonight.

“Adley Rutschman will hit third tonight. Red Sox working through a Jake Rogers move, then will have lineup,” Chris Cotillo wrote on social media on Tuesday.

Rutschman has eight home runs, 47 RBIs and 62 hits in 67 games. The 28-year-old catcher has yet to play for his new team since the MLB Trade Deadline.

The Red Sox made some roster moves before today’s game. They have reinstated Rutschman from the 10-day injured list, DFA’d Jake Rogers, and transferred Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the 60-day injured list.

Tonight’s game is massive for both teams. It will come down to who is more desperate and plays better baseball as a result.