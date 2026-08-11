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Toronto Blue Jays Make Brandon Valenzuela Change Before Adley Rutschman’s Red Sox Debut

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Brandon Valenzuela
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Toronto Blue Jays have announced a change at the catching position prior to game 2 of their Boston Red Sox series.

The Toronto Blue Jays desperately want to catch up to the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays. To do that, they will need to get through the Boston Red Sox. Heading into the second of four games, there was Blue Jays news regarding Brandon Valenzuela. Additionally, the Red Sox announced their own news regarding Adley Rutschman.

The Red Sox and Blue Jays are battling for a playoff spot in the AL East. The Baltimore Orioles separate the two MLB clubs, but given the historic win streak the Red Sox were just on, the gap between them is substantial.

Tonight’s game is broadcast at 7:07 PM Eastern Time. Prior to the game, the Red Sox announced the debut of trade deadline acquisition Adley Rutschman.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Brandon Valenzuela Out, Alejandro Kirk In

Toronto Blue Jays v Chicago Cubs

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 6: Alejandro Kirk #30 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI single during the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 6, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Of the several changes happening to the Blue Jays lineup for Tuesday’s Game 2, Valenzuela is involved with one of them.

In what has become a standard move for them, they have taken Valenzuela out and replaced him with Kirk.

Considering the crunched schedule that lies in front of the Blue Jays, it’s not a surprising decision. It’s definitely a change that is easier to swallow when you think about it in terms of trying to avoid injury.

Other Blue Jays Changes

Toronto Blue Jays v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 7: Brett Bateman #21 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates his first Major League base hit in the third inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 7, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Blue Jays won 5-4. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

As far as other Blue Jays changes go, there are several.

Brett Bateman is playing in center field, with Nathan Lukes playing right field and Myles Straw playing left field.

The Blue Jays also announced a few minor transactions.

Jameson Taillon was placed on 15-day IL, and Chase Lee was recalled. Lee will be active for tonight’s game.

It cannot be overstated how massive this game is for the Blue Jays. Putting together another win against a divisional rival is exactly the kind of boost that this team needs.

The Boston Red Sox & Adley Rutschman

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles

GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – MAY 11: Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles reacts after batting against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 11, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Perhaps the biggest change from either team involves the Red Sox and Rutschman.

One MLB insider has revealed that Rutschman will make his Red Sox debut tonight.

“Adley Rutschman will hit third tonight. Red Sox working through a Jake Rogers move, then will have lineup,” Chris Cotillo wrote on social media on Tuesday.

Rutschman has eight home runs, 47 RBIs and 62 hits in 67 games. The 28-year-old catcher has yet to play for his new team since the MLB Trade Deadline.

The Red Sox made some roster moves before today’s game. They have reinstated Rutschman from the 10-day injured list, DFA’d Jake Rogers, and transferred Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the 60-day injured list.

Tonight’s game is massive for both teams. It will come down to who is more desperate and plays better baseball as a result.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Toronto Blue Jays Make Brandon Valenzuela Change Before Adley Rutschman’s Red Sox Debut

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