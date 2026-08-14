Toronto Blue Jays Announce Brandon Valenzuela News After Red Sox Blowout

The Toronto Blue Jays start their series against the New York Yankees on Friday night. Before the game, the team announced Blue Jays news regarding Brandon Valenzuela and Charles McAdoo.

Prior to Friday’s game, the Blue Jays optioned Lazaro Estrada. Additionally, they activated Paul Sewald, who will be available for Friday’s game. Ernie Clement has been pushed down the lineup in a surprising turn of events.

Toronto Blue Jays Swap Out Brandon Valenzuela

The Blue Jays have announced their lineup for Friday’s game against the Yankees. One of the most significant changes involves Valenzuela.

Valenzuela is getting pulled out of the lineup in favor of Alejandro Kirk. While Valenzuela was batting seventh in the lineup, Kirk will line up at fifth in the order.

Considering how often Valenzuela has been in and out of the lineup, he has had a solid season. The 25-year-old catcher has recorded eight home runs and 21 RBIs in 73 games.

Other Toronto Blue Jays Changes

Valenzuela isn’t the only player getting pulled out of the lineup. Here are some of the other big changes:

Brett Bateman back in.

Jesus Sanchez in.

Myles Straw out.

Here is the full lineup for the opening game of the Yankees series on Friday, August 14th:

Starting Pitcher: Shane Bieber

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees: Bouncing Back From Blowout & Wild Card Standings

The Blue Jays suffered an embarrassing 7-0 loss to the Red Sox to whimper out of an otherwise stellar series. Following that loss, they were still two games behind the final Wild Card spot.

Payton Tolle had his way with the Blue Jays lineup, only surrendering hits to Guerrero and Lukes. Additionally, he walked McAdoo, Gimenez, and Clement.

Bouncing back against the Yankees is priority number one.

The Texas Rangers have fallen out of the final Wild Card spot in favor of the surging Detroit Tigers. Behind the Rangers are the Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Guardians, and then the Blue Jays.

Coming out of this weekend with at least two wins against the Yankees is a must for Toronto.

These divisional games matter more than any other ones on the schedule. Every win against the Yankees takes away their ability to put space between them and the rest of the division.

Game 1 on Friday night should be a highly entertaining match for fans everywhere.