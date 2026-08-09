Toronto Blue Jays Announce New Brett Bateman Milestone During Phillies Finale

The Toronto Blue Jays are attempting to sweep the Philadelphia Phillies. In the first part of Sunday’s game, Brett Bateman recorded a milestone.

During the same game, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber recorded two home runs. He now has 35, putting him in a tie for the most in the MLB.

Toronto Blue Jays Brett Bateman Records Career Milestone

Bateman got moved into leadoff position prior to the first pitch being thrown for the series finale.

In the fifth inning, Bateman recorded his first career RBI.

It was a single that drove Myles Straw in to home plate, while Davis Schneider advanced to second base.

The RBI Bateman recorded was on his second career hit.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Philadelphia Phillies Series Finale

Heading into the series finale on Sunday, the Blue Jays needed extra innings to emerge victorious in the first two games.

In the first game, Bateman had recorded another milestone — his first MLB hit.

As a token of his quick milestone, he was awarded a game ball. That ball Bateman then gifted to his parents.