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Toronto Blue Jays Announce New Brett Bateman Milestone During Phillies Finale

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Brett Bateman
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Toronto Blue Jays Brett Bateman records a career milestone on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Toronto Blue Jays are attempting to sweep the Philadelphia Phillies. In the first part of Sunday’s game, Brett Bateman recorded a milestone.

During the same game, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber recorded two home runs. He now has 35, putting him in a tie for the most in the MLB.

Toronto Blue Jays Brett Bateman Records Career Milestone

Toronto Blue Jays v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 08: Brett Bateman #21 of the Toronto Blue Jays makes a catch over Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park on August 8, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Bateman got moved into leadoff position prior to the first pitch being thrown for the series finale.

In the fifth inning, Bateman recorded his first career RBI.

It was a single that drove Myles Straw in to home plate, while Davis Schneider advanced to second base.

The RBI Bateman recorded was on his second career hit.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Philadelphia Phillies Series Finale

Toronto Blue Jays v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 7: Brett Bateman #21 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates his first Major League base hit in the third inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 7, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Blue Jays won 5-4. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Heading into the series finale on Sunday, the Blue Jays needed extra innings to emerge victorious in the first two games.

In the first game, Bateman had recorded another milestone — his first MLB hit.

As a token of his quick milestone, he was awarded a game ball. That ball Bateman then gifted to his parents.

 

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce New Brett Bateman Milestone During Phillies Finale

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