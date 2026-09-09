Toronto Blue Jays Make Surprise Brett Bateman Change During A’s Series

The Toronto Blue Jays made a surprise change to Brett Bateman ahead of the series finale against the Athletics on Wednesday.

Toronto dropped the series opener to the Athletics 6-5 on Monday before winning 4-2 on Tuesday. The Blue Jays enter play with a record of 73-73 and are 1 game back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final Wild Card spot.

Toronto will start Braydon Fisher as the opener, with Michael Lorenzen likely factoring in a bulk role. First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Surprise Brett Bateman Change

The Blue Jays acquired Brett Bateman from the Chicago Cubs in the Kevin Gausman trade. Since being called up, Bateman has become the team’s starting center fielder and lead-off hitter.

Bateman has been a major surprise, as he’s also been stellar defensively in center field. He’s started 22 games in center field, compared to just 5 in right field, and he will make that six on Wednesday as he’s playing right field in the series finale against the Athletics.

The Blue Jays lineup on Wednesday is as follows:

B. Bateman RF

C. McAdoo LF

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

A. Kirk DH

K. Okamoto 3B

A. Giménez SS

E. Clement 2B

B. Valenzuela C

M. Straw CF

Toronto using Bateman in right field is a surprise, but with Charles McAdoo having to play left, the Blue Jays are shifting Bateman to right field so Myles Straw can play center field.

Bateman is hitting .330 with 0 home runs and 7 RBIs, with a .398 OBP and a .783 OPS as he’s been a major surprise.

More to come.