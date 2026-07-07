Blue Jays’ Hitting Coach Drops Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Quote Amid Giants Series

It’s been a rough season for Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. is hitting just .263/.347/.346 (96 wRC+) with four home runs and 35 RBI across 86 games in 2026. That’s not ideal for a player who signed a $500 million contract extension a year ago.

Granted, Guerrero has been dealing with a back issue, which is why he declined to participate in the summer’s All-Star Game at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park, per multiple reports. Despite his struggles, Guerrero had been voted in by fans as the American League’s starting first baseman. Instead, the Athletics’ Nick Kurtz will start at the position for the AL in the Midsummer Classic.

Toronto Blue Jays’ Dave Popkins Gives Honest Thoughts On Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Struggles

“[Guerrero Jr.’s] gotten a little jumpy and he’s a little more open than he typically has been,” Blue Jays hitting coach Dave Popkins said to MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson. “I have profound respect for Vladdy, and how he’s handled this and how he’s carried himself.”

Guerrero has always been a bit inconsistent as far as yearly numbers go, but he’s always at least been an above-average hitter until this year. In his eight big-league seasons, Guerrero has hit .286/.364/.484 (134 wRC+) with 187 home runs and 626 RBI.

What’s stood out about Guerrero’s struggles this year is his lack of power. He hit more than 20 home runs in each of the last five seasons. This year, he’s on pace to hit fewer than 10 homers.

A reset at the All-Star break may be just what Guerrero needs to get his season back on track. The Blue Jays need him to turn things around quickly if they want to reach the playoffs.

The Blue Jays have been outscored 25-1 over the past three games after losing 10-1 to the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Monday. According to StatsCentre, the team set the franchise record for fewest hits during a three-game stretch with seven.

Lucky for Toronto, the club is still in the playoff race due to how weak the American League has been so far in 2026. But if the Blue Jays don’t turn things around fast, they may be forced to sell ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

The offense as a whole has been awful this year, ranking 28th among all 30 MLB teams in runs scored with 357. It’s a major surprise how poorly Toronto’s offense has performed in 2026, as the team ranked fourth in runs scored (798) in 2025 and was just two outs away from winning the World Series last fall before Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas hit the famous game-tying home run.

Game 2 of the three-game series between the Blue Jays and the Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco is scheduled to begin at 9:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Right-hander Spencer Miles (4-1, 2.83 ERA, 55 strikeouts, 54 innings) is scheduled to start on the mound for the Blue Jays, while right-hander Trevor McDonald (3-6, 4.42 ERA, 50 strikeouts, 57 innings) is expected to make the start for the Giants. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet and NBC Sports Bay Area.