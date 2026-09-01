Toronto Blue Jays Cut 29-Year-Old Before Guardians Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to begin a crucial three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Blue Jays made several roster moves, including designating a six-year MLB player for assignment.

Toronto Blue Jays Cut 29-Year-Old Player Daz Cameron Before Cleveland Guardians Game

The Blue Jays announced they designated outfielder Daz Cameron for assignment.

Via the Blue Jays on X:

ROSTER MOVES:

LHP Ricky Tiedemann and INF Sean Keys recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight

LHP Joe Mantiply reinstated from the 60-day IL and will be active tonight

INF Josh Smith reinstated from the 10-day IL and will be active tonight

OF Daz Cameron designated for assignment

OF Daz Cameron designated for assignment

The Blue Jays signed Cameron to a minor-league deal on July 8 after he had been designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers and elected free agency.

The Blue Jays selected Cameron’s contract on Aug. 15.

Cameron slashed .208/.200/.375 with one home run, one double and three RBI across eight games with the Blue Jays.

The outfielder has slashed a remarkable .368/.455/.586 with three home runs, eight doubles, one triple and 15 RBI across 25 games at the Triple-A level this season.

Looking at Recently DFA’d Toronto Blue Jays OF Daz Cameron’s Career

The Houston Astros selected Cameron with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of high school.

The Astros traded Cameron to the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 31, 2017, as part of the blockbuster Justin Verlander deal.

Cameron appeared in 73 games with the Tigers from 2020-22. The Baltimore Orioles claimed the outfielder off waivers from the Tigers in the 2022-23 offseason.

Cameron spent the 2023 season in the minors. He signed a minor-league deal with the Oakland Athletics in the 2023-24 offseason.

The outfielder appeared in 66 games with the Athletics in 2024.

After another brief stint with the Orioles organization in the 2025 season, Cameron appeared in 21 games with the Brewers in 2025. His eight games with the Blue Jays are his only in the majors this season.