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Toronto Blue Jays Cut 6-Year MLB Player Before Guardians Series

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Toronto Blue Jays v Arizona Diamondbacks
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 12: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 12, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to begin a crucial three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Blue Jays made several roster moves, including designating a six-year MLB player for assignment.

Toronto Blue Jays Cut 6-Year MLB Player Daz Cameron Before Guardians Game

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: Daz Cameron #23 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a sacrifice fly allowing George Springer #4 (not pictured) to score during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays announced they designated outfielder Daz Cameron for assignment.

Via the Blue Jays on X:

ROSTER MOVES:

  • LHP Ricky Tiedemann and INF Sean Keys recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight
  • LHP Joe Mantiply reinstated from the 60-day IL and will be active tonight
  • INF Josh Smith reinstated from the 10-day IL and will be active tonight
  • OF Daz Cameron designated for assignment
  • OF Daz Cameron designated for assignment

The Blue Jays signed Cameron to a minor-league deal on July 8 after he had been designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers and elected free agency.

The Blue Jays selected Cameron’s contract on Aug. 15.

Milwaukee Brewers v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – JUNE 04: Daz Cameron #20 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a home run in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on June 04, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Cameron slashed .208/.200/.375 with one home run, one double and three RBI across eight games with the Blue Jays.

The outfielder has slashed a remarkable .368/.455/.586 with three home runs, eight doubles, one triple and 15 RBI across 25 games at the Triple-A level this season.

Looking at Recently DFA’d Toronto Blue Jays OF Daz Cameron’s Career

Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – AUGUST 20: Daz Cameron #23 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs the bases after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros selected Cameron with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of high school.

The Astros traded Cameron to the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 31, 2017, as part of the blockbuster Justin Verlander deal.

Cameron appeared in 73 games with the Tigers from 2020-22. The Baltimore Orioles claimed the outfielder off waivers from the Tigers in the 2022-23 offseason.

Detroit Tigers v Oakland Athletics
GettyOAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 07: Daz Cameron #28 of the Oakland Athletics hits a single in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at the Oakland Coliseum on September 7, 2024 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images)

Cameron spent the 2023 season in the minors. He signed a minor-league deal with the Oakland Athletics in the 2023-24 offseason.

The outfielder appeared in 66 games with the Athletics in 2024.

After another brief stint with the Orioles organization in the 2025 season, Cameron appeared in 21 games with the Brewers in 2025. His eight games with the Blue Jays are his only in the majors this season.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Cut 6-Year MLB Player Before Guardians Series

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