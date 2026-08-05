Blue Jays Release 4 Players from Organization After MLB Trade Deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays made several trades across MLB before the Monday deadline. The big ones included sending Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs and trading Daulton Varsho to the Houston Astros, and then the Jays’ big acquisition was landing Jose Soriano from the Angels, and Toronto also acquired Spencer Arrighetti in the Varsho trade.

Due to the influx of new players into the organization, the Blue Jays have announced some roster casualties, which include four players in the minor leagues who have been released from the organization.

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Toronto Blue Jays Released Eloy Jimenez, Jorge Alcala, Caleb Freeman, and Conor Larkin

The Toronto Blue Jays’ organizational transactions tracker reflects all four of the released players.

MLB.com wrote (all on 8/4):

“Buffalo Bisons released DH Eloy Jiménez.”

“Buffalo Bisons released RHP Caleb Freeman.”

“Buffalo Bisons released RHP Jorge Alcala.”

“Buffalo Bisons released RHP Conor Larkin.”

Of the four players released from the organization, just Jorge Alcala and Eloy Jiménez have MLB experience.

They have both played in parts of seven MLB seasons. Alcala has not made an MLB appearance this season, and Eloy Jiménez has played in eight games with the Blue Jays in 2026. Jiménez signed with the Jays in early June, and Jorge Alcala landed a minors pact back in December.

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Looking at Eloy Jiménez and Jorge Alcala’s MLB Careers

Over 31 at-bats with the Blue Jays this season, Eloy Jiménez recorded 9 hits (.290 average), but did not record an XBH and drove in 3 runs. For his 7-year MLB career, Eloy Jiménez has a career .269 average with 95 home runs, 301 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 112.

Jorge Alcala is also a seven-year veteran reliever. He’s pitched a total of 218.1 innings in his career and has an ERA of 4.29 with 226 strikeouts. In his last MLB action (2025), Alcala pitched with three teams and posted an ERA of 6.00+ over 40+ innings and 46 strikeouts.

Alcala has a career pitching record of 9-13 and pWAR of 0.9.

Both Eloy Jimenez and Jorge Alcala are free to sign with any MLB team now that they are free agents.

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Looking at Caleb Freeman and Conor Larkin

The two other players who were released from the Blue Jays’ AAA affiliate were Calen Freeman and Conor Larkin.

Freeman, 28, holds an ERA of 4.13 across two levels of the minors this season (AA & AAA), with 37 strikeouts in 28+ innings pitched. His career pitching record in the minors is 15-15. He’s pitched 242.2 innings across several different levels and has posted an ERA of 3.93 with 291 strikeouts.

Conor Larkin, 27, has an ugly 13.19 ERA over 14+ innings with AAA Buffalo.

His career stats in the minors are: 4.45 ERA, 25 saves, 146 appearances, 182 IP, 208 SO, WHIP: 1.31.

The Blue Jays Right Now….

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently taking on the Houston Astros in a 3-game series this week.

Toronto won the series opener on Monday to improve to 53-60. It hasn’t been the season the Jays have hoped for thus far, but the AL Wild Card race is still WIDE open.

With that 53-60 record, Toronto is just 4.0 games back of the final playoff spot. However, there are five teams ahead of the Jays who are also vying for that playoff spot.

The Blue Jays are 6-4 in their last 10 games, and have an ugly run differential of -56.

After the Astros series, the Blue Jays will play the Cubs in a makeup game on Thursday, and then stay on the road to face the Phillies this weekend.

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