Blue Jays Welcome Back Reliever During Critical Stretch

Tommy Nance is back. Yariel Rodríguez is out of roster spots.

The Toronto Blue Jays made a significant bullpen move Monday ahead of their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, reinstating right-hander Tommy Nance from the 15-day injured list and designating fellow right-hander Yariel Rodríguez for assignment.

The transaction marks a stunning fall for Rodríguez, who entered the organization with considerable expectations after signing a lucrative free-agent contract before the 2024 season. Just over two years later, the Blue Jays have elected to remove him from the 40-man roster altogether.

While Nance’s return strengthens a bullpen that has quietly become one of Toronto’s strengths, the decision to DFA Rodríguez reflects the organization’s growing urgency to maximize every roster spot as it attempts to stay in the American League playoff race.

Rodríguez Never Found Consistency in Toronto

Rodríguez’s latest struggles left the Blue Jays with few alternatives.

The 29-year-old posted a 7.71 ERA and 2.04 WHIP across 10 appearances this season, repeatedly battling command issues and failing to establish a defined role. His final outing may have sealed his fate. Against the Baltimore Orioles on June 5, Rodríguez recorded just two outs while allowing four runs, further highlighting the inconsistency that plagued his season.

The move is notable because Toronto invested heavily in Rodríguez when it signed him following a successful stint in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. The club initially viewed him as a potential starting pitcher and gave him opportunities in multiple roles over the past three seasons.

At times, Rodríguez flashed the electric stuff that made him an intriguing international free agent. His fastball velocity and breaking pitches generated swings and misses, but command lapses frequently erased those advantages. Over 97 career appearances with Toronto, including 22 starts, he never fully established himself as either a dependable starter or a trusted late-inning reliever.

Now the Blue Jays must place him on waivers, where another club could take a chance on his upside.

Nance’s Return Bolsters a Strength

While Rodríguez’s departure draws attention, Nance’s return could provide immediate value.

The veteran reliever landed on the injured list on May 17 with right forearm discomfort, creating understandable concern given the nature of the injury. However, he returns after missing just over three weeks and immediately rejoins a bullpen that has carried a significant workload amid Toronto’s rotation injuries.

Before going on the injured list, Nance delivered one of the most reliable stretches of his Blue Jays tenure. He compiled a 3.86 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 20 appearances while consistently providing manager John Schneider with quality middle-inning relief.

His return also arrives at an important time. With starting pitchers still working back from injuries and several younger arms navigating increased responsibilities, the Blue Jays need dependable bullpen options capable of covering multiple innings.

That makes Monday’s roster move about more than simply activating a reliever. Toronto chose certainty over projection.

For now, Nance strengthens a bullpen preparing for a crucial stretch of games. Rodríguez, meanwhile, faces an uncertain future as the Blue Jays officially close another chapter in one of the organization’s most puzzling pitching experiments.