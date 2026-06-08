Blue Jays Unlikely to Move Ace at Trade Deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays continue to hover in the American League playoff race, and that reality may have already settled one of the biggest questions surrounding the club’s trade deadline plans.

Despite Kevin Gausman‘s status as one of the most accomplished starting pitchers potentially available this summer, multiple analysts believe Toronto remains highly unlikely to move the veteran right-hander before the July deadline.

The speculation surfaced after Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller included Gausman among a group of pitchers who could become trade candidates if their teams unexpectedly collapse over the next several weeks. However, Miller made it clear that Toronto would need a dramatic second-half freefall before seriously considering such a move.

“Gausman is the clear crown jewel of that bunch,” Miller wrote. “However, after making the World Series last year and doubling down with all sorts of new investments this past offseason, Toronto would have to really bottom out over the course of its next 50 games in order to admit defeat and embrace a fire sale.”

That assessment was later highlighted by The Sporting News, which echoed the growing belief that Gausman is far more likely to finish the season in Toronto than elsewhere.

Blue Jays Still Have Too Much to Play For

The logic behind keeping Gausman extends beyond sentimentality.

Toronto entered the season expecting to contend after an aggressive offseason and a surprising World Series appearance in 2025. While injuries have battered the rotation and several key offensive players have yet to reach their expected production levels, the Blue Jays remain firmly in the Wild Card conversation.

Teams rarely trade frontline starters while still possessing realistic postseason aspirations. Even if Toronto’s playoff odds fluctuate over the next month, management would need to determine that the club has no legitimate path to October before entertaining offers for Gausman.

At the moment, that scenario appears unlikely.

The Blue Jays are still waiting for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to find the power stroke that made him one of baseball’s most feared hitters. George Springer has also endured an inconsistent campaign. If either player catches fire during the summer months, Toronto’s playoff position could strengthen considerably.

Gausman Remains Too Valuable

There is certainly an argument for maximizing value on an expiring contract.

Contenders across baseball would line up for a chance to acquire Gausman, who owns a strong 2026 campaign highlighted by a mid-3.00 ERA, elite strike-throwing ability and postseason experience. His underlying numbers are arguably even better, including a FIP that suggests he has pitched more effectively than his ERA indicates.

Still, the Blue Jays aren’t built for a reset.

Moving Gausman would signal a surrender of the 2026 season and potentially waste another year of Toronto’s championship window. Unless the standings take a dramatic turn over the next several weeks, the more realistic outcome appears straightforward.

Rather than shopping their ace, the Blue Jays may find themselves looking for reinforcements to pitch alongside him when the deadline arrives.