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Silver Slugger Still A Free Agent After Toronto Blue Jays Release

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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 22: Eloy Jimenez #74 of the Chicago White Sox reacts after striking out against the Texas Rangers in the top of the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on June 22, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Baltimore Orioles (at home) in Canada.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Athletics in California.

The Blue Jays had the day off on Thursday.

Silver Slugger Still A Free Agent After Jays Release

GettyEloy Jiménez #74 of the Toronto Blue Jays in action against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 21, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that Eloy Jiménez is currently a free agent who remains available to sign with any team in the MLB (as of September 11).

The 29-year-old was released last month from his Minor League deal.

MLB.com wrote (on August 4): “Buffalo Bisons released DH Eloy Jiménez.”

GettyEloy Jiménez #74 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI single against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 21, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Jiménez appeared in 12 games (at the MLB level) for the Blue Jays earlier this year.

Looking At Jiménez

GettyEloy Jimenez #74 of the Chicago White Sox looks on during the second inning of a spring training game against the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium on March 03, 2021 in Surprise, Arizona.

Jiménez had spent the first 5.5 seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox.

As a rookie, he hit 31 home runs (and then he won a Silver Slugger Award in his second year).

Following the White Sox, Jiménez spent part of one year with the Baltimore Orioles.

GettyEloy Jiménez #72 of the Baltimore Orioles runs out a two-run double that scored Adley Rutschman and Austin Slater in the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 7, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Over 546 career games, Jiménez is batting .269 with 537 hits, 95 home runs, 301 RBIs, 235 runs and three stolen bases.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up by another team before the start of the 2027 season.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays interacts with fans during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Blue Jays are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 73-74 record in 147 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 37-35 in 72 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Silver Slugger Still A Free Agent After Toronto Blue Jays Release

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