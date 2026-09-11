Silver Slugger Still A Free Agent After Toronto Blue Jays Release

On Friday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Baltimore Orioles (at home) in Canada.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Athletics in California.

The Blue Jays had the day off on Thursday.

Silver Slugger Still A Free Agent After Jays Release

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that Eloy Jiménez is currently a free agent who remains available to sign with any team in the MLB (as of September 11).

The 29-year-old was released last month from his Minor League deal.

MLB.com wrote (on August 4): “Buffalo Bisons released DH Eloy Jiménez.”

Jiménez appeared in 12 games (at the MLB level) for the Blue Jays earlier this year.

Looking At Jiménez

Jiménez had spent the first 5.5 seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox.

As a rookie, he hit 31 home runs (and then he won a Silver Slugger Award in his second year).

Following the White Sox, Jiménez spent part of one year with the Baltimore Orioles.

Over 546 career games, Jiménez is batting .269 with 537 hits, 95 home runs, 301 RBIs, 235 runs and three stolen bases.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up by another team before the start of the 2027 season.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 73-74 record in 147 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 37-35 in 72 games at home).