Toronto Blue Jays Make Last-Minute Ernie Clement Decision During Guardians Series

The Toronto Blue Jays dug themselves into a hole with the first game of their series against the Cleveland Guardians. Prior to the second game, the Blue Jays announced Ernie Clement news, and it’s more than just him getting engaged to Stephanie Brejcha.

The Blue Jays fell victim to the superb performance from Guardians starter Gavin Williams. He struck out everyone in the Blue Jays batting order except Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Clement. Tonight’s game starts at 4:40 PM Mountain Time, 6:40 PM Eastern Time.

Toronto Blue Jays Make Last-Minute Ernie Clement Decision

The Blue Jays announced their starting lineup for Game 2 against the Guardians. In that lineup, there were a couple of last-minute adjustments.

Here is the order for Wednesday night’s game:

Starting Pitcher: Dylan Cease.

The roster tells us a few things. For starters, there are no roster substitutions, only changing up the batting order.

As far as Clement is concerned, he was batting eighth last game and will bat seventh this game. Swapping with Clement is Andres Gimenez.

Additionally, George Springer and Alejandro Kirk swapped places in the batting order, as did Nathan Lukes and Kazuma Okamoto.

Shuffling players around makes sense, especially after a loss. Perhaps the most surprising thing about this lineup is the lack of players coming in and out.

Clement is a 30-year-old utility player for the Blue Jays who just attended his first MLB All-Star Game this season.

Looking at Ernie Clement

Clement is on pace for a similar offensive season to the one he had in 2025.

In 135 games, he has 141 hits, 29 doubles, 43 RBIs, and nine home runs. In 2025, Clement finished the year with 151 hits, 35 doubles, 50 RBIs, and nine home runs.

Clement has also been utilized everywhere on the field.

He has played 113 games at second base, 14 at third base, 33 at shortstop, and three in left field. Clement earns $4.6 million for the 2026 season.

Ernie Clement’s Recent News

Before the start of this series against the Guardians, Clement announced some personal news.

On September 1st, 2026, it was reported that Ernie Clement and his girlfriend, Stephanie Brejcha, became engaged.

While the beginning of the season could be seen as a disappointment, the last leg of the season is promising to be entertaining in the very least. Between Clement’s personal news and the Blue Jays in the hunt for the final AL Wild Card Position, Blue Jays fans are going to want to stay in the know with what is happening with the team.