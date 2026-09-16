Toronto Blue Jays’ Ernie Clement Drops Honest Quote After Loss to Tigers

TORONTO, ON - MAY 25: Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after hitting a home run in the sixth inning during the game against the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre on May 25, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
“You have to find a way to come back with energy tomorrow.”
Clement went 0-for-3 with a walk on Tuesday.
The infielder has slashed .269/.296/.377 with nine home runs and 47 RBI over 148 games this season.
Blue Jays Lose to Tigers
The Blue Jays used six different pitchers in Tuesday’s game. Michael Lorenzen allowed five earned runs in two innings out of the bullpen en route to suffering the loss.
Max Clark gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead on an RBI double in the fourth inning.
Spencer Torkelson followed with a three-run home run, increasing Detroit’s lead to 4-0.
RBI singles from Riley Greene in the fifth inning and John Peck in the sixth inning gave the Tigers a 6-0 lead.
The Tigers scored two more runs in the eighth inning on a throwing error from Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk.
Kirk gave the Blue Jays their only run with an RBI single in the eighth inning.
The Tigers added two more runs in the ninth inning on a solo home run from Hao-Yu Lee and an RBI single from Clark.
The series finale of the three-game set between the Blue Jays and Tigers is slated to begin at 3:07 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
0 Comments
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement dropped an honest quote after Tuesday night's loss to the Detroit Tigers.
Toronto Blue Jays’ Ernie Clement Drops Honest Quote After Loss to Tigers