Toronto Blue Jays’ Ernie Clement Makes Honest Statement Amid Tigers Series

The Toronto Blue Jays dropped their second straight game to the Detroit Tigers at the Rogers Centre on Tuesday night, losing 10-1.

The Blue Jays are now two games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot with a 75-77 record.

Following Tuesday’s loss, Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement made an honest statement.

Toronto Blue Jays’ Ernie Clement Drops Honest Quote After Brutal Loss to Tigers

Via The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon on X:

Ernie Clement, after tonight’s #BlueJays loss:

“Every game’s a playoff game at this point.”

“You have to find a way to come back with energy tomorrow.”

Clement went 0-for-3 with a walk on Tuesday.

The infielder has slashed .269/.296/.377 with nine home runs and 47 RBI over 148 games this season.

Blue Jays Lose to Tigers

The Blue Jays used six different pitchers in Tuesday’s game. Michael Lorenzen allowed five earned runs in two innings out of the bullpen en route to suffering the loss.

Max Clark gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead on an RBI double in the fourth inning.

Spencer Torkelson followed with a three-run home run, increasing Detroit’s lead to 4-0.

RBI singles from Riley Greene in the fifth inning and John Peck in the sixth inning gave the Tigers a 6-0 lead.

The Tigers scored two more runs in the eighth inning on a throwing error from Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk.

Kirk gave the Blue Jays their only run with an RBI single in the eighth inning.

The Tigers added two more runs in the ninth inning on a solo home run from Hao-Yu Lee and an RBI single from Clark.

The series finale of the three-game set between the Blue Jays and Tigers is slated to begin at 3:07 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.