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Toronto Blue Jays’ Ernie Clement Makes Honest Statement Amid Tigers Series

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TORONTO, ON - MAY 25: Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after hitting a home run in the sixth inning during the game against the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre on May 25, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays dropped their second straight game to the Detroit Tigers at the Rogers Centre on Tuesday night, losing 10-1.

The Blue Jays are now two games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot with a 75-77 record.

Following Tuesday’s loss, Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement made an honest statement.

Toronto Blue Jays’ Ernie Clement Drops Honest Quote After Brutal Loss to Tigers

Toronto Blue Jays
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 05: Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs the bases after hitting a two run home run during the tenth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 05, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Via The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon on X:

Ernie Clement, after tonight’s #BlueJays loss:

“Every game’s a playoff game at this point.”

“You have to find a way to come back with energy tomorrow.”

Toronto Blue Jays v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 03: Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI single during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 03, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Clement went 0-for-3 with a walk on Tuesday.

The infielder has slashed .269/.296/.377 with nine home runs and 47 RBI over 148 games this season.

Blue Jays Lose to Tigers

Detroit Tigers v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 15: Max Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run on a 3 run home run by Spencer Torkelson #20 in the fourth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays used six different pitchers in Tuesday’s game. Michael Lorenzen allowed five earned runs in two innings out of the bullpen en route to suffering the loss.

Max Clark gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead on an RBI double in the fourth inning.

Detroit Tigers v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 15: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates with Max Clark #15 after scoring a run on a single by Riley Greene #31 in the fifth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Spencer Torkelson followed with a three-run home run, increasing Detroit’s lead to 4-0.

RBI singles from Riley Greene in the fifth inning and John Peck in the sixth inning gave the Tigers a 6-0 lead.

Detroit Tigers v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 15: Spencer Torkelson #20 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates in the dugout after hitting a 3 run home run in the fourth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Tigers scored two more runs in the eighth inning on a throwing error from Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk.

Kirk gave the Blue Jays their only run with an RBI single in the eighth inning.

The Tigers added two more runs in the ninth inning on a solo home run from Hao-Yu Lee and an RBI single from Clark.

The series finale of the three-game set between the Blue Jays and Tigers is slated to begin at 3:07 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays’ Ernie Clement Makes Honest Statement Amid Tigers Series

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