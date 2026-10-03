Blue Jays Could Sign $100M Contract With 4X MLB All-Star to Replace Ernie Clement

The Toronto Blue Jays could pursue four-time All-Star to replace second baseman Ernie Clement this winter.

One rival American League executive told FanSided that Arraez could land a five-year, $100 million deal in free agency.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Wednesday that Clement must earn the starting job at second base in 2027.

Atkins did not rule Clement out. He said Clement can be an impactful everyday player or a 500-at-bat contributor who does not start every day.

So, Toronto could be looking at other options during the free agency.

Ernie Clement’s Replacement Might Be With the Philadelphia Phillies

Arraez stands out among the second basemen who could reach the market. He becomes a free agent this winter.

The 29-year-old is a four-time All-Star and three-time batting champion. Arraez finished at .310, one point behind Arizona’s Gabriel Moreno for the National League batting title.

The $100 million projection averages $20 million a year. For comparison, the Chicago Cubs gave second baseman Nico Hoerner a six-year, $141 million extension in March.

Nick Ashbourne weighed Arraez’s fit in his Sportsnet analysis.

“Considering the only part of Toronto’s offence that worked last season was its contact hitting, it seems unlikely the team will add MLB’s most extreme contact hitter to the mix,” he said.

“At the same time, a second baseman who hasn’t turned 30 yet, coming off a 4.1 fWAR season, is worthy of consideration. Arraez improved defensively in 2026 to round out his overall value; he’s played at least 144 games in five consecutive seasons, and he’s been an above-average hitter by wRC+ in every year of his career. There’s a lot to like with the eight-year veteran, but his stylistic fit may give the Blue Jays pause.”

Arraez said in July that he wants to play only second base.

A Player to Avoid is Ketel Marte

The Blue Jays should avoid a trade for Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte. Ashbourne listed him as an option but flagged several obstacles.

He turns 33 on Oct. 12. He hit .249 with 22 home runs, 76 RBIs and a .748 OPS in 141 games.

Marte is a controversial choice because of his no-shows and tendency to ask for days off.

Ashbourne wrote that a Marte trade seems unlikely but also added that no available second baseman has a better MLB track record.