Blue Jays Linked to Signing $10 million Star Yankees Slugger

The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to explore upgrades at second base this winter. General manager Ross Atkins likely did not think he would have to go this route so quickly. After all, Ernie Clement previously emerged as a starter in the role over the last few seasons. Nevertheless, the All-Star endured a difficult 2026 campaign and could be forced out of the position.

If Clement is dropped from the role, Toronto is likely to land a second baseman via free agency. As a result, Sportsnet’s Nick Ashbourne has named Jazz Chisholm as the top potential target for the Blue Jays. The New York Yankees star is set to become a free agent after his one-year, $10.2 million contract ends.

While New York was previously expected to re-sign the infielder, this may not be the case. Chisholm did not feature in his team’s first 2026 playoff game on September 29. The veteran also took heat from Yankees manager Aaron Boone for eating a lollipop during a game in June. The Toronto Blue Jays, however, may feel that issues are worth the gamble.

“The athletic 28-year-old is no stranger to a baffling blunder, but he’s also extremely talented and younger than most free agents,” writes Ashbourne. “Chisholm’s combination of power and speed could bring dynamism to a Blue Jays offense that often worked station-to-station in 2026, relying on strings of singles and making very little happen on the base paths.”

Jazz Chisholm Would be an Upgrade at Second Base for the Toronto Blue Jays

When looking at the statistics, Chisholm beat Clement in most offensive categories during the most recent campaign. The Yankees star had more home runs, RBIs, stolen bases, and a higher OBP, slugging, and OPS, despite having fewer at-bats than the Toronto Blue Jays infielder. Even in an abnormally down year, Chisholm would still be widely viewed as a significant upgrade.

Cost, however, could be a concern for Atkins and the Blue Jays. Although Chisholm earned just over $10 million in 2026, he is set for a fairly substantial pay raise. It was previously predicted that the Yankees would give the infielder a $300 million extension. This is now extremely unlikely to happen. Nevertheless, the second baseman should still get mouthwatering offers from MLB teams.

Top Toronto Blue Jays execs, however, recently claimed that they are not afraid to splash the cash to upgrade the offense. As reported by The Athletic, CEO Mark Shapiro proclaimed that the club will “be in a similar area of support” as usual. Atkins also pointed to his struggling offense in the same report. Toronto had a top-10 payroll in baseball during the 2026 season.

Toronto Also Has Other Targets in Mind

Chisholm will not be the only infield target for the Toronto Blue Jays in the coming months. It was recently revealed that the club will also look at Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe. The former Ray may be viewed as the better bet, but could also cost more money and is older than the Yankees star.

Luis Arraez may also become a target for Toronto. Ashbourne, however, does not exactly believe that the Phillies infielder would fit in well with the Blue Jays. Instead, the Detroit Tigers have recently been named as the top potential offseason landing spot for Arraez.