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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Player Struggling With Current Team After Trade

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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JULY 10: Tyler Heineman #31 of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates scoring a run with teammate Josh Lowe #3 on a sacrifice fly by Vaughn Grissom #5 (not pictured) against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning at Target Field on July 10, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Texas Rangers in Arlington.

They had the day off on Thursday following a series with the Detroit Tigers (at home) where they dropped two out of three games.

Most recently, they won by a score of 5-1.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Player Struggling With Current Team

GettyTyler Heineman #55 of the Toronto Blue Jays makes a play for a bunt during a 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 22, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

With the season almost over, it’s worth pointing out that a former Blue Jays player (Tyler Heineman) is struggling with the Los Angeles Angels.

Heineman was traded (via the Blue Jays) earlier this year.

MLB.com wrote (on June 17): “Toronto Blue Jays traded C Tyler Heineman to Los Angeles Angels for cash.”

Heineman is currently batting .185 with 17 hits, no home runs, three RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base in 41 games for the Angels.

He has gone hitless in seven out of his last eight games.

Looking At Heineman

GettyTyler Heineman #55 of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media during World Series Workout Day at Rogers Centre on October 23, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Heineman was picked in the 8th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He had quick stints with the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants at the start of his career.

The 35-year-old has also had stops with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox.

GettyTyler Heineman #55 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a two-run home run in the eighth inning during a game against the San Francisco Giants at Rogers Centre on July 19, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Heineman has had three different stints with the Blue Jays.

Over 244 career games, he is batting .219 with 127 hits, five home runs, 44 RBIs, 66 runs and six stolen bases.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyCenter fielder Myles Straw #3 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with second baseman Ernie Clement #22 and second baseman Josh Smith #9 after defeating the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre on September 16, 2026 in Toronto, Canada.

The Blue Jays are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 76-77 record in 153 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games.

Looking At The Angels Right Now

GettyWade Meckler #53 of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off single in the 10th inning against the Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 17, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

The Angels are at the bottom of the American League West with a 59-94 record in 153 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Player Struggling With Current Team After Trade

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