Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Player Struggling With Current Team After Trade

On Friday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Texas Rangers in Arlington.

They had the day off on Thursday following a series with the Detroit Tigers (at home) where they dropped two out of three games.

Most recently, they won by a score of 5-1.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Player Struggling With Current Team

With the season almost over, it’s worth pointing out that a former Blue Jays player (Tyler Heineman) is struggling with the Los Angeles Angels.

Heineman was traded (via the Blue Jays) earlier this year.

MLB.com wrote (on June 17): “Toronto Blue Jays traded C Tyler Heineman to Los Angeles Angels for cash.”

Heineman is currently batting .185 with 17 hits, no home runs, three RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base in 41 games for the Angels.

He has gone hitless in seven out of his last eight games.

Looking At Heineman

Heineman was picked in the 8th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He had quick stints with the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants at the start of his career.

The 35-year-old has also had stops with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox.

Heineman has had three different stints with the Blue Jays.

Over 244 career games, he is batting .219 with 127 hits, five home runs, 44 RBIs, 66 runs and six stolen bases.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 76-77 record in 153 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games.

Looking At The Angels Right Now

The Angels are at the bottom of the American League West with a 59-94 record in 153 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.