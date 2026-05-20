Former Toronto Blue Jays Player Leading All Of MLB In Hits This Season

On Wednesday, the Miami Marlins will continue their series with the Atlanta Braves at lonDepot Park in Florida.

The Marlins and Braves are tied up at 1-1 with two more games left.

Most recently, the Braves won Tuesday’s game by a score of 8-4.

Despite the loss, Otto López had three hits, one walk, one stolen base and two runs.

Former Blue Jays Player Leading MLB In Hits

López is in his third season playing for the Marlins.

Right now, he is batting .346 with 66 hits, four home runs, 21 RBI’s, 30 runs and eight stolen bases in 48 games.

His 66 hits lead the entire MLB.

Craig Mish of SportsGrid wrote (on May 19): “This is Otto Lopez passing a ball to a fan after losing a tough one tonight. He also signed autographs after. This is the league’s leading hitter, win or loss, showing who he is. Same guy. Appreciate the good guys !”

López’s MLB Career

López spent the first two seasons of his MLB career (2021-22) with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He appeared in just nine games over that tenure.

The Marlins claimed the 27-year-old off waivers in 2024.

They wrote (via X) on April 4, 2024: “The Miami Marlins today claimed INF Otto López off waivers from San Francisco and transferred RHP Eury Pérez to the 60-day IL.”

There is good reason to believe that López will make his first career MLB All-Star Game this season.

He has been an incredible addition to the Marlins (who deserve a lot of credit for claiming him).

Marlins Right Now

The Marlins are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 22-27 record in 49 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games.

The franchise last made the MLB playoffs during the 2023 season.

Blue Jays Right Now