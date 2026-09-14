Blue Jays Announce George Springer News Ahead of Tigers Series

George Springer punctuated a hot stretch Sunday, helping the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-1.

The win clinched Toronto’s weekend series. Springer finished 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and a run scored.

Springer’s homer was his 15th of the 2026 season. Toronto enters the Detroit Tigers series 75-75, one game behind Cleveland for the final AL Wild Card spot.

Following the win, the Blue Jays announced that Springer is hitting .359 over his last 22 games.

While managing things in the diamond, he has also made significant contributions off the field. As a result, the Blue Jays had major news for him on Monday.

Blue Jays Make George Springer Announcement

MLB named Springer the Blue Jays’ nominee for the 2026 Roberto Clemente Award on Monday.

It is presented annually to the player who best represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions both on and off the field.

The league revealed the nominees on MLB Network, ahead of Tuesday’s Roberto Clemente Day.

“Congratulations to George Springer on being named our 2026 Roberto Clemente Award Nominee!” the Blue Jays wrote. “George annually hosts his Bowling Benefit in Toronto, raising funds and awareness for Jays Care Foundation and the Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY).”

Springer has served as a SAY spokesperson since 2014. He has stuttered since childhood and hosts the benefit annually in Toronto. This marks Springer’s second career Clemente Award nomination. He first earned the honor with the Houston Astros in 2015.

Some Other Nominees for the Roberto Clemente Award

Each MLB club nominates one player for the award annually. This year’s class includes seven 2026 All-Stars and 14 first-time nominees, marked below with an asterisk.

Some of the names include Josh Hader from Houston, Austin Riley from the Atlanta Braves, Dansby Swanson from the Chicago Cubs, Will Smith from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Francisco Lindor from the New York Mets, Carlos Rodón from the New York Yankees and others.

Trey Yesavage on His Return

Trey Yesavage is scheduled to pitch Tuesday in Buffalo and then is expected to lineup for the Blue Jays on Monday or Tuesday against the Orioles next week.

“I’ve done running drills and some agility, but it’s not the same as what it would be like in a game,” Yesavage expressed. “The bullpen has had a lot on their plate, and I’d love to be out there and take some stress off them”