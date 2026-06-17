George Springer Hits 300th Career Home Run

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer hit the 300th home run of his MLB career on Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox.

The Blue Jays beat the Red Sox 6-1 on Tuesday at Fenway Park in Boston. In the top of the ninth inning, with outfielder Myles Straw aboard, Springer crushed a massive home run that went 438 feet over the Green Monster in left field and deep into the Boston night.

The home run was the 300th of Springer’s career. He had 174 home runs with the Houston Astros, and he now has 126 and counting with the Blue Jays.

George Springer Has Had a Great Career

Springer was drafted with the 11th overall pick in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Astros. He played the first seven years of his career with Houston before signing a big free-agent contract with Toronto before the 2021 season. Since then, he has been a staple of the Blue Jays’ lineup and one of the top leadoff hitters in the American League for Toronto.

Overall, Springer has won one World Series with Houston, where he also won the World Series MVP Award, plus he has made four All-Star games, and he has won three Silver Sluggers. He is also one of the top power-hitting leadoff hitters in MLB history, sitting right behind Rickey Henderson in career leadoff home runs. At age 36, Springer is on the downside of his career, but as he showed with this big swing against Boston, he can still run into one and hit it out of the park.

Blue Jays Staying in Wild Card Contention

Not only was this a big home run for Springer personally, but it also helped his team win, which is the most important thing at the end of the day.

At this time of writing, the Blue Jays are 35-38 and are 1.5 GB of the third and final Wild Card spot in the American League. This year, the AL has been very weak, so the Blue Jays likely just have to be at or near .500 to have a chance of capturing a Wild Card spot.

This year, overall, has been a massive disappointment for Toronto. After making it all the way to Game 7 of the World Series last year, the Blue Jays were expected to once again be a legitimate championship contender this season. But it has been a slow start for the team so far as they have struggled to stay at .500. Still, with the rest of the league being so weak this season, the Blue Jays still have a very good chance at making the playoffs if they can just tread water untiil they get their injured players back, as the team has deal with more injuries than most squads this season.

That, plus a big second half by Springer, would be huge for the Blue Jays. He has not been good for Toronto in the first half overall, though he has been heating up as of late. If Springer can get it going and really start mashing out of the leadoff spot for the Blue Jays, it would truly help them get closer to securing a playoff position in the American League.