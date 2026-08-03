George Springer & Max Scherzer Staying Put for Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays made several moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but they will be holding onto George Springer and Max Scherzer.

According to Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith, the Blue Jays elected to hold onto Springer and Scherzer instead of trading them at the deadline.

“Blue Jays are done, source tells @ShiDavidi and me Scherzer, Springer and the rest stay put,” Nicholson-Smith wrote on X.

Surprising to See Springer Stay

The Blue Jays made several moves at the MLB trade deadline, so it was surprising to see Springer stay put.

Given he is 36 years old and on an expiring contract, most Blue Jays fans and analysts figured that he would be on the move so the team could get something back for him.

Instead, he stayed put.

It’s important to note that Springer had a no-trade clause via 10-and-5 rights, so it’s possible that the Blue Jays did try to move him, but he didn’t want to go anywhere. Either way, he will remain in Toronto until the season’s end as the team tries to win an American League Wild Card spot.

Scherzer, 42 years old and on an expiring one-year deal, also has a no-trade clause in his contract and has stated that he wanted to stay in Toronto. But given he has not performed well this season, it’s not exactly a surprise that he wasn’t moved, given that trade interest in him was likely tepid at best.

Blue Jays Traded Away Several Players

Although the Blue Jays elected to hold onto Springer and Scherzer, the team made a bunch of trades at the deadline.

First, they flipped veteran starter Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs for a pair of prospects. They also acquired starter Jameson Taillon from the Cubs in a separate deal for cash.

Second, they swung a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Angels for SP Jose Soriano, giving up top prospect Arjun Nimmala.

Third, they traded for Texas Rangers utility man Josh Smith in exchange for reliever Adam Macko.

Fourth, they traded outfielder Daulton Varsho to the Houston Astros for starter Spencer Arrighetti.

And finally, they sent reliever Jeff Hoffman to the Minnesota Twins for a package of prospects.

Overall, Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins had a very busy MLB trade deadline, as the Blue Jays look much different today than they looked 24 hours ago.

The team mostly acquired controllable players that will be here past this season, and they unloaded two expiring deals in Gausman and Varsho and got back controllable players in return, which was the plan.

Although the team did not want to part with Nimmala, one of its top prospects, that was the price it took to pick up Soriano from the Angels.

It was a tidy bit of work from Atkins and Co. as the Blue Jays looked to thread the needle and take a hybrid approach to this MLB trade deadline, as the team both sold some expiring deals but also bought some players who can help going forward.