George Springer Sends Heartfelt Message to Blue Jays Fans

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter sent a heartfelt message to Blue Jays fans after what may have been his final game as a major leaguer.

After 13 seasons in MLB, the 37-year-old Springer is contemplating retirement after finishing the final season of his six-year, $150 million deal with the Blue Jays.

On Sunday, the Blue Jays defeated the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 in what may have been the final start of pitcher Max Scherzer’s Hall of Fame career.

But it may have also been the final game for Springer, who received a standing ovation from the fans after hitting a double in the third inning, after which he was lifted for a pinch runner as Blue Jays manager John Schneider allowed the fans at Rogers Centre to cheer Springer one final time.

George Springer’s Message to Blue Jays Fans

Speaking to Blue Jays reporter Hazel Mae following the game, Springer shared a heartfelt message with Blue Jays fans all over Canada.

“From the bottom of my heart, from the bottom of our hearts, I want to say thank you for all your support, through the ups and the downs,” Springer said.

“We owe so much to every single person here today who’s watching across the country. I just want to say thank you.”

George Springer’s MLB Career

Springer was originally drafted in the first round by the Houston Astros in the 2011 MLB Draft.

He spent his first seven years in Houston, winning the World Series there before signing with Toronto as a free agent ahead of the 2021 MLB season.

In his MLB career, Springer has hit 308 home runs, including 65 career leadoff home runs, which trails only baseball legend Rickey Henderson, who has 81.

In 2025, Springer won the American League Silver Slugger Award for the top-hitting DH in the AL as he helped lead the Blue Jays to the World Series, though they ultimately lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.

He had a down year in 2026, and given he wants to spend more time with his wife and three children, it is possible that Sunday was his last game in the major leagues.