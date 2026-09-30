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Toronto Blue Jays GM Makes Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Statement

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Tampa Bay Rays v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, ON - JULY 20: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after flying out in the first inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on July 20, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. failed to live up to expectations in 2026.

After signing a $500 million extension and a strong 2025 season, Guerrero posted 1.1 bWAR and a .688 OPS with just nine home runs and 57 RBI in 2026.

Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 25: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 25, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins met with the media on Wednesday.

During the media session, Atkins commented on Guerrero’s 2026 struggles.

Toronto Blue Jays GM Drops Brutally Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Statement

Toronto Blue Jays Introduce Kazuma Okamoto
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JANUARY 6: Kazuma Okamoto (not pictured) #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays is introduced during a press conference alongside Ross Atkins, General Manager of the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on January 6, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

From MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson on X:

Ross Atkins on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.:

“As he lost a little bit of that rhythm and timing over the course of pretty early in the season, it started to impact his confidence. Once it impacted his confidence, in-game and in-season adjustments became very difficult.”

Looking at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 13: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet after a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on September 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Guerrero’s back has bothered him much of the season, and he also dealt with a hamstring issue earlier this season.

Not to mention, he missed games with a concussion. Since making his MLB debut in 2019, Guerrero has posted 26.9 bWAR fWAR and a 130 wRC+ with 192 home runs and 648 RBI.

Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game Two
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: Davis Schneider #36 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with Charles McAdoo #26 and Sean Keys #20 after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning during game two of a double header against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 23, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Entering the 2026 season, many viewed the Blue Jays as top contenders in the American League.

Last year, the Blue Jays made it all the way to World Series Game 7. They were two outs away from winning until Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning.

Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 25: Louis Varland #77 and Brandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate defeating the Cincinnati Reds in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 25, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Toronto finished the regular season with a 79-83 record, the worst mark in the American League East.

The Blue Jays lost four of their last 10 games of the season.

It’ll be interesting to see what the Blue Jays will do in the offseason. They clearly need to improve the roster through free agency and/or trades to return to the playoffs.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays GM Makes Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Statement

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