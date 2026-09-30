Toronto Blue Jays GM Makes Honest Ernie Clement Statement

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement struggled in 2026, posting 1.1 bWAR and a .649 OPS with nine home runs.

Naturally, many are wondering if Clement will be Toronto’s starting second baseman next year.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins met with the media on Wednesday.

During the media session, Atkins was asked if Clement will be the starting second baseman next year.

Toronto Blue Jays GM Drops Honest Ernie Clement Quote

From Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi on X:

[Clement] has got to earn every bit of that. It’s not just write down, OK, we’re covered. But he always has. When he’s been given an opportunity, he’s run with it. We’re always trying to, that was in the plans last year, too, to just try to complement every player the best that we can. Wrnie can be an everyday, impactful player. He can also be a player that [takes] 500 [at-bats] and plays at a really high level and because we’re such a good team, he isn’t the guy that’s being pencilled in every day.”

Looking at Ernie Clement

Clement had a career year with the Blue Jays last year, posting 4.3 bWAR and a .711 OPS with nine home runs.

He has six years of big league experience. Before playing for Toronto, Clement played for the Cleveland Guardians and Oakland Athletics. He has 8.7 career bWAR over 592 games.

Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays

Entering the 2026 season, many viewed the Blue Jays as top contenders in the American League.

Last year, the Blue Jays made it all the way to World Series Game 7. They were two outs away from winning until Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning.

Toronto finished the regular season with a 79-83 record, the worst mark in the American League East.

The Blue Jays lost four of their last 10 games of the season.

It’ll be interesting to see what the Blue Jays will do in the offseason. They clearly need to improve the roster through free agency and/or trades to return to the playoffs.