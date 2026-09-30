Toronto Blue Jays GM Makes Honest Ernie Clement Statement

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays bobbles a ground ball in the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
[Clement] has got to earn every bit of that. It’s not just write down, OK, we’re covered. But he always has. When he’s been given an opportunity, he’s run with it. We’re always trying to, that was in the plans last year, too, to just try to complement every player the best that we can. Wrnie can be an everyday, impactful player. He can also be a player that [takes] 500 [at-bats] and plays at a really high level and because we’re such a good team, he isn’t the guy that’s being pencilled in every day.”
Clement had a career year with the Blue Jays last year, posting 4.3 bWAR and a .711 OPS with nine home runs.
He has six years of big league experience. Before playing for Toronto, Clement played for the Cleveland Guardians and Oakland Athletics. He has 8.7 career bWAR over 592 games.
Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays
Entering the 2026 season, many viewed the Blue Jays as top contenders in the American League.
Last year, the Blue Jays made it all the way to World Series Game 7. They were two outs away from winning until Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning.
Toronto finished the regular season with a 79-83 record, the worst mark in the American League East.
The Blue Jays lost four of their last 10 games of the season.
It’ll be interesting to see what the Blue Jays will do in the offseason. They clearly need to improve the roster through free agency and/or trades to return to the playoffs.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ernie Clement made an honest statement on second baseman Ernie Clement on Wednesday.
Toronto Blue Jays GM Makes Honest Ernie Clement Statement