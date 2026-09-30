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Toronto Blue Jays GM Makes Honest Ernie Clement Statement

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Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals
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WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays bobbles a ground ball in the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement struggled in 2026, posting 1.1 bWAR and a .649 OPS with nine home runs.

Naturally, many are wondering if Clement will be Toronto’s starting second baseman next year.

Detroit Tigers v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 16: second baseman Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays slides into home plate against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre on September 16, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images)

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins met with the media on Wednesday.

During the media session, Atkins was asked if Clement will be the starting second baseman next year.

Toronto Blue Jays GM Drops Honest Ernie Clement Quote

American League Championship Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 13: General manager Ross Atkins of the Toronto Blue Jays speak to the media during batting practice prior to playing the Seattle Mariners in game two of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 13, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

From Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi on X:

[Clement] has got to earn every bit of that. It’s not just write down, OK, we’re covered. But he always has. When he’s been given an opportunity, he’s run with it. We’re always trying to, that was in the plans last year, too, to just try to complement every player the best that we can. Wrnie can be an everyday, impactful player. He can also be a player that [takes] 500 [at-bats] and plays at a really high level and because we’re such a good team, he isn’t the guy that’s being pencilled in every day.”

Looking at Ernie Clement

Toronto Blue Jays
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 05: Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs the bases after hitting a two run home run during the tenth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 05, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Clement had a career year with the Blue Jays last year, posting 4.3 bWAR and a .711 OPS with nine home runs.

He has six years of big league experience. Before playing for Toronto, Clement played for the Cleveland Guardians and Oakland Athletics. He has 8.7 career bWAR over 592 games.

Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game Two
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: Davis Schneider #36 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with Charles McAdoo #26 and Sean Keys #20 after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning during game two of a double header against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 23, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Entering the 2026 season, many viewed the Blue Jays as top contenders in the American League.

Last year, the Blue Jays made it all the way to World Series Game 7. They were two outs away from winning until Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning.

Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 25: Louis Varland #77 and Brandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate defeating the Cincinnati Reds in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 25, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Toronto finished the regular season with a 79-83 record, the worst mark in the American League East.

The Blue Jays lost four of their last 10 games of the season.

It’ll be interesting to see what the Blue Jays will do in the offseason. They clearly need to improve the roster through free agency and/or trades to return to the playoffs.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays GM Makes Honest Ernie Clement Statement

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