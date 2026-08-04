Toronto Blue Jays’ Insider Outlines Early Peek at Tentative 2027 Rotation

The Toronto Blue Jays shook up the Major Leagues at the trade deadline by shipping out a few fan-favorites.

Their starting rotation, in particular, has a new look. Considering how poorly the Blue Jays have been performing overall this season, change was needed.

Blue Jays’ Insider Outlines Potential Rotation

Mitch Bannon of The Athletic (via X) highlighted the newfound clarity of Toronto’s rotation for next season.

Of course, nothing is set in stone right now, but Bannon is expecting the rotation to look as follows:

Dylan Cease

José Soriano

Trey Yesavage

Cody Ponce

Spencer Arrighetti

Bowden Francis

Jake Bloss

Josh Stephan

Nolan Perry “and other prospects”

Of the names on his list, three are new, including Soriano, Arrighetti and Stephan.

Soriano, 27, was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 3. Until now, his entire four-year career has been spent playing with the Angels. At the time of this writing, he owns a 3.29 ERA and 127 strikeouts across 123.0 innings pitched through 22 starts.

As for 26-year-old Arrighetti, he is coming off a three-year stint with the Houston Astros. They shipped him to Toronto in exchange for outfielder Daulton Varsho.

Arrighetti is riding a 4.60 ERA and 87 strikeouts across 88.0 innings of work through 17 starts.

Stephan brings less professional experience; he’s just 24 years old. In fact, he has yet to make his MLB debut.

While playing in Triple-A this season, he’s registered a 5.44 ERA and 97 strikeouts across 101.0 innings pitched through 21 games, starting in 19.

The returning names include Cease, Yesavage, Ponce, Francis, Bloss and Perry.

Overall, Toronto’s involvement in the trade deadline this year was met with mixed reactions from fans.

Between losing Kevin Gausman, Adam Macko and Varsho, frustration loomed around the franchise. But, as mentioned, change was needed.

Having said that, only time will tell if the struggling Blue Jays made the right decisions.

Where the Blue Jays Stand Right Now

To the concern of many, Toronto sits at the very bottom of the American League East standings.

Their dreadful 53-60 overall record places them below the Baltimore Orioles (54-58), the Boston Red Sox (60-51), the New York Yankees (63-50) and the Tampa Bay Rays (66-46).

On Monday, the Blue Jays were able to rip out a 3-1 victory over the Astros at Daikin Park, but they have two more games remaining in this series.

Their second clash is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Once this stretch in the Lone Star State concludes, they will face the Chicago Cubs for one game on Aug. 6 at Wrigley Field.

Looking at where the organization stands, it’s extremely unlikely that their deadline moves would make any drastic improvements this year.

Nonetheless, their 2027 campaign could look entirely different. It will be a fresh start with new, proven faces.

After making a shocking run in the World Series last year, their performance this season has been a massive eyesore.

Fans are frustrated, but the only way out is through.