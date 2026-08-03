Kevin Gausman ‘Broke Down & He Cried’ After Blue Jays Trade

Former Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman “broke down and he cried” after learning he had been traded.

The Blue Jays sent Gausman to the Chicago Cubs for two prospects ahead of the MLB trade deadline, thus marking the end of Gausman’s 4.5-year tenure in Toronto.

Gausman made it clear that he didn’t want to go anywhere, but with the Blue Jays eight games below .500 and with the pitcher on an expiring contract, Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins traded Gausman to Chicago to recoup some assets before he could depart as a free agent.

Kevin Gausman’s Emotional Reaction to Blue Jays Trade

According to former Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho, who was traded to the Houston Astros at the trade deadline, Gausman cried last night after hearing the news of the trade, along with Varsho and George Springer, who stayed put.

“Daulton Varsho said that a lot of emotions have flooded in today when he learned his time with the #BlueJays was ending. It’s been an emotional 24 hours: ‘I felt it last night with Gausman on the plane. We broke down and he cried with me and George,'” Varsho told reporters after being traded to Houston, who, coincidentally, are playing the Blue Jays on Monday night.

Kevin Gausman Was Loved in Toronto

While Gausman had to move given the Blue Jays’ circumstances in the standings and Gausman’s contract situation, it was still an extremely emotional time for both him and his teammates, who just last year went to Game 7 of the World Series.

It was a really difficult time for the entire team, but especially for Gausman, who spent nearly five years as Toronto’s ace.

After signing a free-agent contract ahead of the 2022 MLB season for five years and $110 million, Gausman became one of the best free-agent signings in Blue Jays history, as he was an incredible pitcher for Toronto and an amazing person in the community.

The good news is that Gausman can re-sign with the Blue Jays after this season as a free agent, though it will ultimately be up to him where he wants to go.