Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Drops Blunt Quote After Loss to White Sox

The Toronto Blue Jays‘ spiral continues. After losing 3-0 to the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre on Sunday, Toronto fell to seven games below .500 with a 46-53 record.

After Sunday afternoon’s loss, Blue Jays manager John Schneider didn’t hold back when speaking about the team’s struggles.

Toronto Blue Jays Manager John Schneider Drops Blunt Quote After Loss to White Sox

Via MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson on X:

John Schneider wants to see more from the #BlueJays’ offence and calls it “frustrating” that they looked “a little flat”:

“We’ve got to turn it around in a hurry.”

“I think there were some at-bats where we were playing defence as opposed to playing offence.”

Among all 30 MLB teams, the Blue Jays rank 27th in runs scored (397) and 26th in OPS (.687).

The Blue Jays collected just four hits in Sunday’s loss.

Right-hander Trey Yesavage had a decent start, but suffered the loss due to the Blue Jays’ poor offensive performance. Yesavage allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks with nine strikeouts over six innings.

Braydon Fisher, Mason Fluharty, and Lazaro Estrada threw three scoreless innings combined in the outing.

Meanwhile, White Sox right-hander Sean Burke threw an absolute gem.

Burke allowed just two hits and one walk over 6 2/3 innings against Toronto on Sunday. He collected five strikeouts in the outing.

Chicago relievers Bryan Hudson and Grant Taylor threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings combined to finish the game.

Andrew Benintendi got the scoring started for Chicago, hitting a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.

Colson Montgomery made the score 2-0 in Chicago’s favor with a solo home run in the sixth inning. The White Sox scored their third and final run of the game on an RBI single from Braden Montgomery.

The White Sox’s record improved to 52-46 with the win.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto is in last place in the American League East. The Blue Jays still have a chance to reach the postseason, as the club is just four games back of the final AL Wild Card spot. But the team needs to turn things around fast.

Via Matheson after Sunday’s loss:

John Schneider:

“We’ve got to start winning. That’s just the bottom line. It doesn’t matter how you do it. If you win 1-0 or 10-9, you’ve got to start winning.” #BlueJays