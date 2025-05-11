Blue Jays Predicted to Make John Schneider Decision in Near Future

When the Pittsburgh Pirates fired manager Derek Shelton, they made the first managerial move of the season. The Pirates’ 12-26 start to the 2025 season is less than stellar and is unacceptable to management.

CBS Sports Dayn Perry reported that the Toronto Blue Jays might have had their fill of John Schneider and that he could be the next to fall.

“Schneider as Jays skipper is 0-4 in postseason games, and last season the Jays backslid to a disappointing 88-loss season — their worst season since 2019, when they were rebuilding,” Perry wrote. “Present conditions find them at four games below .500 and tied for third place despite what was a reasonably active winter.”

Will John Schneider be the next MLB manager fired?

The Toronto Blue Jays front office have done their job to help Schneider put a winning team on the field. Toronto has the third-highest payroll and added its share of star power over the winter, according to spotrac.com.

Toronto added veterans such as Anthony Santander, Andres Gimenez, Jeff Hoffman and Max Scherzer.

Scherzer, however, started the season on the 15-day injured list and was transferred last week to the 60-day IL with a strained thumb. He is eligible to return to the team on May 29. Scherzer informed members of the media last week that he plans to face live hitters soon. While in Los Angeles, he threw off the mound at Angel Stadium and said his thumb is improving.

The veteran pitcher noted the real test will be how it responds the day after a game-like pitching session. The final puzzle piece came when the team agreed to a 14-year, $500 million extension with Vladimir Guerrero, Jr.

Guerrero’s defensive skills have been a tremendous asset for the Blue Jays this season. He certainly provides infield stability with his defense. Offensively, he has maintained a .294 batting average with four home runs and 18 RBIs over 38 games.

“Given that Schneider’s job seemed to be in danger coming out of the 2024 season, he’s done nothing to improve his standing this year,” Perry added. “Absent a turnaround in the standings, he’s probably in serious danger.”

Can Blue Jays Players Help John Schneider Save His Job?

Schneider collected a win with the Toronto Blue Jays Friday night, based on a great play by Guerrero in the eighth inning of their game against the Seattle Mariners.

With the bases loaded and no outs, the Mariners were threatening. Guerrero was positioned at first base and fielded a sharply hit grounder. He bobbled the ball, but recovered quickly and fired a throw to home plate, securing a crucial out and preserving Toronto’s lead.

Schneider was quick to praise his high-priced infielder.

“The perfect storm of runner, ball, all that kind of stuff,” he said. “It was a really good, reactionary play by him. He made it look easy, but I think that kind of gave us a little bit of momentum.”

The Blue Jays need to stack wins and build a winning streak for Schneider to keep his job and avoid the proverbial guillotine.

It does not help that Gimenez has started slowly, and he is currently battling tightness in his quad. He is considered day-to-day.