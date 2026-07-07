Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Admits to Growing Frustration Amid Giants Series

The Toronto Blue Jays shocked the nation last year by reaching the World Series, but now they’re shocking the nation in an entirely different way.

The Blue Jays have been anything but flawless this season, and skipper John Schneider is feeling the heat.

Blue Jays’ John Schneider Admits to Frustration

Following Toronto’s disappointing 10-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Monday, Schneider opened up about the organization’s tribulations.

As reported by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Schneider was quite frank, but emphasized the importance of remaining focused.

“It’s really easy to go in and scream. Right now, I feel like I could go do that to a stranger walking down the hallway here,” said Schneider. “But I think you have to stay focused on what is best for the player, what is best for the person.”

Schneider generally remains quite steady even during his most heated moments, and he tends to stay focused on the betterment of his players.

However, considering the drastic difference between the Blue Jays last year and this year, any manager would be frustrated.

There’s potential here, but the players are having a tough time tapping into it.

Kevin Gausman Weighs In on Blue Jays’ Woes

Gausman’s time with Toronto is dwindling, but even with 14 years of Major League Baseball experience under his belt, he, too, is unable to find his groove.

Matheson further reported Gausman’s statement following Monday’s loss.

“Consistency and fundamentals,” said the 35-year-old starter. “The things we were so good at last year, we just haven’t been as good at this year. Whether it’s fielding the ball or running the bases, protecting the baseball is something we did great at last year. This year, we just haven’t been great at it for whatever reason.”

So far this season, Gausman owns a 4.32 ERA and 108 strikeouts across 106.1 innings of work through 19 starts.

This marks his fifth year sporting a Blue Jays uniform.

Blue Jays Nearing Drop in Standings

The American League East division is led by the Tampa Bay Rays (52-36).

Landing in second are the New York Yankees (50-40).

As for Toronto, they’re tied with the Baltimore Orioles at 42-49 overall.

The Boston Red Sox (40-48) are last in the division.

After Monday’s clash, the Blue Jays are now riding a three-game losing skid.

Over the weekend, they handed the Seattle Mariners two consecutive shutout victories at T-Mobile Park.

Toronto is still on the West Coast, and they’re entering dangerous territory against the Giants.

Facing another loss could force them down in the AL East standings, allowing the Orioles to climb ahead.

There are two more games left in the Blue Jays-Giants series.

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, at 9:45 p.m. ET at Oracle Park.