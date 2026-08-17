John Schneider Has Strong Warning For Toronto Blue Jays After Yankees Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are jumping from the boiling pot into the fire. The Blue Jays’ news of the day involves a strong warning John Schneider is giving his team as they move on from their New York Yankees series.

The Yankees are the latest team to suffer the wrath of the Blue Jays. Prior to the Yankees, the Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros, and St. Louis Cardinals all lost their series to Canada’s team.

John Schneider Gives Strong Warning to the Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays may have dropped the final game of their Yankees series, but they took Games 1 & 2. They are 7-3 in their last 10.

Despite the Blue Jays’ strong record and scrappy play, Schneider has faith in his team while also warning about the team they are about to play: the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

“We’ve got to find a way to generate some more runs,” Schneider said via Sportsnet. “And hopefully give the pitching a little bit of a break. They definitely earned the off-day and deserve it, but got to come out ready against a really good team Tuesday.”

Schneider also had praise to heap on his pitching staff, while the entire team enjoys an off day on Monday, August 17th.

“The way they’ve come together as a group is also really important,” Schneider continued. “And the fact that you can kind of maneuver a little bit throughout the game with some different skill sets is important. Pitching is always the most important. The pitchers have done a great job, and we’ve asked a lot of the starters, a lot of the bullpen.”

“That’s what you grasp onto. It’s a tough part of the schedule, and they responded through some adverse times and saying goodbye to some teammates and all that kind of stuff.”

Looking at the Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays have run away with first in the AL East.

Despite being 7-3 in their last 10, including a three-game slide, the Rays are not a team to be messed with.

The Yankees are second in the division, yet they are 5.5 games back of the Rays. The Blue Jays, despite their recent strong play, are still 14.5 games back.

There are a few bats and arms that the Blue Jays need to be wary of in their upcoming series against the Rays.

Junior Caminero leads his team in home runs (35), with Yandy Diaz (17) and Jonathan Aranda (15) not far behind him.

As far as pitching goes, Toronto’s starting pitchers will be Jose Soriano, Max Scherzer, and Shane Bieber for this series. The Rays have yet to announce their starters.

No matter who they use, it will test the Blue Jays.

The Rays are turning to Shane McClanahan for Monday night’s contest against the Baltimore Orioles. That leaves multiple options for the Rays against the Blue Jays. Drew Rasmussen, Nick Martinez, and trade deadline addition Freddy Peralta are all formidable arms in their own right.

One way or another, the Blue Jays will have their hands full for this series. How they handle the adversity will reveal what kind of team they are.

Until Tuesday, they will rest up for their next big test.