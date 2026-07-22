7 Blue Jays Predicted to Be Gone By the MLB Trade Deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays are up the creek with a broken paddle. With the MLB Trade Deadline less than two weeks away, the team needs to face the hard facts.

Right now, their chances of leapfrogging the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, and Baltimore Orioles are slim. While slim is greater than zero, the management team needs to make peace with the worst-case scenario and prepare for it.

A few reports point towards seven players the Blue Jays could trade away, should the worst-case scenario become their lived-in reality.

Should the Blue Jays become sellers, expect some combination of Kevin Gausman, George Springer, Jeff Hoffman, Shane Bieber, Daulton Varsho, Max Scherzer, and Patrick Corbin to find new teams.

Here are the predictions for each of those seven players, including potential trade destinations.

Kevin Gausman

Gausman is the current Blue Jays ace, a mantle that would be passed to Dylan Cease if the former is traded.

There is no shortage of teams looking for starting pitchers to bolster their rotation. The Athletic’s trade board lists the Chicago White Sox, Atlanta Braves, and the Chicago Cubs as suitors for his services. One little wrinkle to this is his eight-team no-trade list (which includes the White Sox).

Gausman is owed $22 million for the rest of the 2026 season.

George Springer

For all intents and purposes, Springer is having a down year as the Blue Jays DH. However, that won’t stop a contending team from inquiring about his services.

With a change of scenery, it could give the slugger the jolt he needs to get back into tip-top shape.

Springer’s potential suitors include the Miami Marlins, Houston Astros, and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Jeff Hoffman

Like it or not, Blue Jays fans, Hoffman could be a coveted reliever on the trade market.

Many teams are looking for high-leverage arms to help their team close games. The New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and the Seattle Mariners are just a few who could look to the Blue Jays to help them bolster their bullpen.

Shane Bieber

Bieber is not the player that he was last year for the Blue Jays; that much is clear. However, there are pitching-starved teams that simply need warm bodies to help keep them in the thick of the playoff race.

A few teams that could be interested in Bieber are the White Sox, Cubs, and Braves.

Sean Keys

Mitch Bannon of The Athletic has one specific Sean Keys prediction for the MLB Trade Deadline.

He believes that the Blue Jays could trade him to the Colorado Rockies for outfielder Brenton Doyle. Doyle is an outfielder who plays well defensively.

Additionally, he is entering his second year of arbitration. This means that he would be under team control until 2029.

Daulton Varsho

If the Blue Jays begin listening on trades for Varsho, they could have a bidding war on their hands.

He would immediately be one of the top outfielders on the market, which would help Toronto maximize their return. Varsho would be a good fit for the Phillies, Orioles, and the Detroit Tigers.

Patrick Corbin/Max Scherzer

Any team could use a veteran pitcher to bring a great presence to the clubhouse. Scherzer and Corbin are two Blue Jays pitchers that contending teams could add for this reason.

If either of these hurlers are dealt, look for a team like the Washington Nationals to acquire them.

While this is a worst-case scenario, Blue Jays management (and fans) must prepare for it.