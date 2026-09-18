Hi, Subscriber

2-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Still A Free Agent After Recent Release

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 22: Leo Jiménez #19 of the Miami Marlins takes first base after being hit by a pitch during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at loanDepot park on April 22, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Toronto Blue Jays have the day off following a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers in Canada.

They lost two out of three games in the series.

That said, the Blue Jays won the series finale by a score of 5-1 on Wednesday.

2-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Still A Free Agent

GettyLeo Jimenez #49 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a single during the second inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 7, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. The hit was Jimenez’s first major league hit.

Earlier this month, a former Blue Jays player was released by the Miami Marlins.

MLB.com wrote (on September 5): “Miami Marlins released 3B Leo Jiménez.”

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that Jiménez remains available to sign with any team in the MLB on September 18.

Jiménez had been batting .199 with 33 hits, two home runs, 14 RBIs, 18 runs and one stolen base in 66 games for the Marlins this year.

The 25-year-old had been designated for assignment (and went unclaimed on waivers).

Looking At Jiménez

GettyLeo Jiménez #49 of the Toronto Blue Jays in action against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 09, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Jiménez spent the first two seasons of his MLB career with the Blue Jays (2024-25).

As a rookie, he batted .229 with 41 hits, four home runs, 19 RBIs and 18 runs in 63 games.

The Blue Jays traded Jiménez to the Marlins earlier this year.

They wrote (via X) on March 29: “OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired INF Dub Gleed and International Signing Bonus Pool Space from the Marlins in exchange for INF Leo Jiménez.”

It will be interesting to see where Jiménez lands before the 2027 season.

At one point, he was a highly touted prospect.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyCenter fielder Myles Straw #3 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with second baseman Ernie Clement #22 and second baseman Josh Smith #9 after defeating the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre on September 16, 2026 in Toronto, Canada.

The Blue Jays are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 76-77 record in 153 games.

They will visit the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

Looking At The Marlins Right Now

GettySandy Alcantara #22 of the Miami Marlins celebrates with manager Clayton McCullough #86 after getting a save against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning at Chase Field on September 16, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

As for the Marlins, they are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 76-77 record in 153 games.

They will visit the San Diego Padres on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

2-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Still A Free Agent After Recent Release

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x