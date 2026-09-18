2-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Still A Free Agent After Recent Release

On Thursday, the Toronto Blue Jays have the day off following a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers in Canada.

They lost two out of three games in the series.

That said, the Blue Jays won the series finale by a score of 5-1 on Wednesday.

2-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Still A Free Agent

Earlier this month, a former Blue Jays player was released by the Miami Marlins.

MLB.com wrote (on September 5): “Miami Marlins released 3B Leo Jiménez.”

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that Jiménez remains available to sign with any team in the MLB on September 18.

Jiménez had been batting .199 with 33 hits, two home runs, 14 RBIs, 18 runs and one stolen base in 66 games for the Marlins this year.

The 25-year-old had been designated for assignment (and went unclaimed on waivers).

Looking At Jiménez

Jiménez spent the first two seasons of his MLB career with the Blue Jays (2024-25).

As a rookie, he batted .229 with 41 hits, four home runs, 19 RBIs and 18 runs in 63 games.

The Blue Jays traded Jiménez to the Marlins earlier this year.

They wrote (via X) on March 29: “OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired INF Dub Gleed and International Signing Bonus Pool Space from the Marlins in exchange for INF Leo Jiménez.”

It will be interesting to see where Jiménez lands before the 2027 season.

At one point, he was a highly touted prospect.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 76-77 record in 153 games.

They will visit the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

Looking At The Marlins Right Now

As for the Marlins, they are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 76-77 record in 153 games.

They will visit the San Diego Padres on Friday.