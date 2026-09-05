Toronto Blue Jays Quickly Make Roster Decision On Former 1st-Round Pick

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.

They are coming off a 9-2 victory over the Royals on Friday.

ESPN Insights wrote: “The Blue Jays are .500 for the first time since June 22 (when they were 39-39). They haven’t been over .500 since April 3 (when they were 4-3).”

Toronto Blue Jays Quickly Make Roster Decision

Earlier this week, the Blue Jays designated Daz Cameron for assignment.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X) on September 1: “ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 LHP Ricky Tiedemann and INF Sean Keys recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight 🔹 LHP Joe Mantiply reinstated from the 60-day IL and will be active tonight 🔹 INF Josh Smith reinstated from the 10-day IL and will be active tonight 🔹 OF Daz Cameron designated for assignment 🔹 RHP Simeon Woods Richardson cleared waivers and elected free agency”

It’s now been announced that the Blue Jays have outrighted Cameron to Triple-A.

MLB.com wrote (on September 4): “Toronto Blue Jays sent LF Daz Cameron outright to Buffalo Bisons.”

Cameron had been in the middle of his first season with the Blue Jays.

He is batting .208 with five hits, one home run, three RBIs and three runs in eight games.

Looking At Cameron

Cameron was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent the first three years of his MLB career with the Detroit Tigers.

Following Detroit, the 29-year-old had stops with the Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers (before the Blue Jays).