Toronto Blue Jays Manager Drops Honest Andrés Giménez Quote After Win Over Rays

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Andrés Giménez #0 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after being walked during the seventh inning with the bases loaded, allowing Ernie Clement #22 (not pictured) to score against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 20, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
After the game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider commented on the injury.
Toronto Blue Jays Manager John Schneider Drops Honest Andrés Giménez Quote
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 16: Andrés Giménez #0 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI single in the tenth inning of an MLB game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Via The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon on X: “John Schneider on Andrés Giménez (hamstring): “felt better actually on exam, good strength, good mobility. So we’ll see how he wakes up tomorrow, hopefully dodging another bullet. He’s not going to get an MRI right now, just see how he wakes up tomorrow.””
“felt better actually on exam, good strength, good mobility. So we’ll see how he wakes up tomorrow, hopefully dodging another bullet. He’s not going to get an MRI right now, just see how he wakes up tomorrow.” #BlueJays
Giménez went 1-for-2 at the plate before exiting the game on Thursday.
Looking at Toronto Blue Jays SS Andrés Giménez
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 03: Andrés Giménez #0 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws to first base during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 03, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Giménez, 27, has been worth 0.8 bWAR with a .238/.283/.355 slash line, eight home runs, 19 doubles, 17 stolen bases and 49 RBI this year.
The shortstop is a former All-Star and a three-time Gold Glove award-winner. He also has a Platinum Glove award under his belt.
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 16: Andrés Giménez #0 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI single in the tenth inning of an MLB game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Giménez began his MLB career with the New York Mets in 2020. He posted 1.0 bWAR over 49 games that year.
The Mets traded Giménez to the Guardians as part of the Francisco Lindor trade back in Jan. 2021.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 19: Andres Gimenez #60 of the New York Mets high-fives Brandon Nimmo #9 after scoring during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on September 19, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Giménez played four seasons with the Guardians, posting 17.3 bWAR.
The Guardians traded Giménez to the Toronto Blue Jays after the 2024 season.
Giménez is under team control through the 2030 season. He signed a seven-year, $106.5 million extension with the Guardians in March 2023.
Toronto Blue Jays Right Now
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – AUGUST 18: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 18, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
The Blue Jays have won seven of their last 10 games.
Toronto is just half a game back of the Minnesota Twins for the final American League Wild Card spot with a 63-66 record.
The Blue Jays will begin a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Toronto Blue Jays Manager Drops Honest Andrés Giménez Quote After Win Over Rays