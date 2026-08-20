Toronto Blue Jays Manager Drops Honest Andrés Giménez Quote After Win Over Rays

The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 at Tropicana Field on Thursday afternoon.

Andrés Giménez grabbed his right hamstring after running out a ground ball in the top of the fourth inning. He didn’t return to the field for the bottom of the fourth.

The Blue Jays announced that Giménez exited the game with right hamstring tightness.

After the game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider commented on the injury.

Toronto Blue Jays Manager John Schneider Drops Honest Andrés Giménez Quote

Via The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon on X: “John Schneider on Andrés Giménez (hamstring): “felt better actually on exam, good strength, good mobility. So we’ll see how he wakes up tomorrow, hopefully dodging another bullet. He’s not going to get an MRI right now, just see how he wakes up tomorrow.””

Giménez went 1-for-2 at the plate before exiting the game on Thursday.

Looking at Toronto Blue Jays SS Andrés Giménez

Giménez, 27, has been worth 0.8 bWAR with a .238/.283/.355 slash line, eight home runs, 19 doubles, 17 stolen bases and 49 RBI this year.

The shortstop is a former All-Star and a three-time Gold Glove award-winner. He also has a Platinum Glove award under his belt.

Giménez began his MLB career with the New York Mets in 2020. He posted 1.0 bWAR over 49 games that year.

The Mets traded Giménez to the Guardians as part of the Francisco Lindor trade back in Jan. 2021.

Giménez played four seasons with the Guardians, posting 17.3 bWAR.

The Guardians traded Giménez to the Toronto Blue Jays after the 2024 season.

Giménez is under team control through the 2030 season. He signed a seven-year, $106.5 million extension with the Guardians in March 2023.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays have won seven of their last 10 games.

Toronto is just half a game back of the Minnesota Twins for the final American League Wild Card spot with a 63-66 record.

The Blue Jays will begin a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.