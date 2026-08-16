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Toronto Blue Jays Manager Drops Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Quote After Yankees Win

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American League Championship Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Seven
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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 20: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 and manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays embrace after defeating the Seattle Mariners in game seven of the American League Championship Series at the Rogers Centre on October 20, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 4-1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, on Saturday.

Before Saturday’s game, the Blue Jays placed first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on the 7-day concussion injured list. Guerrero left Friday’s win over the Yankees after being kneed in the head by New York shortstop George Lombard Jr. in a baserunning collision near third base.

After Saturday’s game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider opened up about Guerrero’s injury.

Toronto Blue Jays Manager John Schneider Drops Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Quote

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, ON – AUGUST 14: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after getting kneed in the head by Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees in the sixth inning during a game at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

“[Guerrero] was going through the testing, he felt a little bit, I don’t want to say worse, but felt a bit worse than he did (Friday), which is to be expected … Hopefully it’s a minimal stay,” Schneider said to reporters, including Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi.

Toronto selected the contract of outfielder Daz Cameron as a corresponding move to Guerrero being placed on the IL. The Blue Jays designated right-hander Lazaro Estrada to clear a 40-man roster spot.

Looking at Toronto Blue Jays 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, ON – AUGUST 14: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs home to score a run in the sixth inning during a game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Guerrero has had a rough season at the plate for his standards, slashing just .263/.337/.356 with seven home runs and 46 RBI across 115 games.

Guerrero has dealt with numerous injuries this year but avoided an IL stint until his concussion.

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 11: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates following their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

He recently missed time with a hamstring issue and backed out of the All-Star Game after being voted in as the American League’s starting first baseman due to a back problem.

Toronto signed Guerrero to a 14-year, $500 million extension in spring 2025.

In his eight-season MLB career, Guerrero has a slash line of .286/.363/.481 with 190 home runs and 637 RBI.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 12: Louis Varland #77 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates the win with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 after a game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays are tied with the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers for the third American League Wild Card spot with a 61-64 record.

The Blue Jays have won seven of their last 10 games. They are in the middle of a three-game series with the Blue Jays.

Toronto is up 2-0 in the series, as the club won 3-1 on Friday before its 4-1 victory on Saturday.

The finale is slated to begin at 1:37 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Manager Drops Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Quote After Yankees Win

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