Blue Jays Turn to Unlikely Starter vs. Braves

The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need a spark, and now they are handing the ball to one of the most unlikely pitchers on their roster.

After suffering a fourth consecutive loss Wednesday night, Toronto announced that left-hander Mason Fluharty will start Thursday’s series finale against the Atlanta Braves and veteran ace Chris Sale. According to Sportsnet, the decision comes as the Blue Jays attempt to avoid a sweep against the best team in baseball and stop a skid that has increased pressure on a club with postseason aspirations.

For Fluharty, the assignment represents the biggest opportunity of his young major league career.

Blue Jays Turn to Surprise Bullpen Weapon

Toronto selected Fluharty in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft, and the 24-year-old has quickly developed into one of the organization’s most intriguing bullpen arms.

While he has primarily worked in relief this season, the Blue Jays have repeatedly trusted him to open games. Thursday will mark his third start of the year after previous opening assignments against the Chicago White Sox on April 4 and the Detroit Tigers on May 16.

The numbers suggest that confidence is well-earned.

Fluharty owns a 3.97 ERA with 30 strikeouts across 22.2 innings in 2026. More impressively, he has allowed just one run over his last 16 appearances, establishing himself as one of Toronto’s most reliable arms during a stretch when the club has battled injuries throughout its pitching staff.

His ability to miss bats has helped him carve out a larger role than many expected entering the season. Now the Blue Jays are asking him to set the tone against one of baseball’s most dangerous lineups.

Toronto’s Rotation Situation Remains in Flux

The decision to start Fluharty also highlights the uncertainty surrounding Toronto’s pitching plans.

The Blue Jays acquired right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson from the Minnesota Twins earlier Wednesday, but he is not expected to arrive in Atlanta in time to pitch Thursday. Chad Dallas was also with the team on the taxi squad, creating additional questions about how Toronto plans to cover innings after Fluharty exits the game.

That uncertainty reflects the broader challenges facing the Blue Jays.

Injuries have forced Toronto to get creative with its pitching staff throughout the season, and Thursday’s matchup may become another bullpen-heavy effort. The timing is particularly difficult considering the opponent. Sale remains one of the National League’s premier pitchers and gives Atlanta a significant advantage on paper.

Still, Fluharty has quietly become one of the Blue Jays’ most dependable arms. If Toronto hopes to avoid a sweep and regain momentum before returning home, the young left-hander may need to deliver the biggest performance of his season.