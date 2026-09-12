Toronto Blue Jays’ Max Scherzer Makes Honest Statement After Loss To Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays right-handed starting pitcher Max Scherzer allowed six earned runs on seven hits and one walk over five innings as the Blue Jays lost 7-4 to the Baltimore Orioles at the Rogers Centre on Friday night.

After the loss, the Blue Jays’ record dropped to 73-75. The Cleveland Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2 at Target Field on Friday, so Toronto is now two games behind Cleveland for the final American League Wild Card spot.

Scherzer made an honest statement after his rough start against the Orioles on Friday.

Toronto Blue Jays’ Max Scherzer Makes Honest Statement Following Loss To Baltimore Orioles

“We can’t lose our way into the playoffs,” Scherzer said (via Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith). “We have to win our way into the playoffs.”

Scherzer’s ERA rose to 6.38. The future Hall of Famer is 2-8 with a 1.37 WHIP and 51 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings across 15 starts this year.

Toronto Blue Jays Lose To Baltimore Orioles

Blue Jays right-hander Max Scherzer surrendered six earned runs on seven hits and one walk over five innings as Toronto lost 7-4 to Baltimore on Friday.

Dylan Beavers hit a solo home run in the first inning, giving the Orioles a 1-0 lead.

The Orioles scored five runs in the second inning, with an RBI single from Heston Kjerstad, two-run double from Colton Cowser and two-run single from Dylan Beavers, respectively.

Kazuma Okamoto hit a solo homer in the fourth inning to put the Blue Jays on the board.

Andres Gimenez made the score 6-2 with an RBI groundout in the sixth inning.

Coby May added insurance for the Orioles with a solo home run in the seventh inning.

Brett Bateman hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to make the score 7-4.

Chris Bassit made the start for the Orioles. The veteran right-hander allowed two runs on six hits and three walks over five innings en route to earning the win.