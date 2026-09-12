Toronto Blue Jays’ Max Scherzer Makes Honest Statement After Loss To Orioles

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 30: Max Scherzer #31 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during a workout day ahead of game six of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Centre on October 30, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
After the loss, the Blue Jays’ record dropped to 73-75. The Cleveland Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2 at Target Field on Friday, so Toronto is now two games behind Cleveland for the final American League Wild Card spot.
Scherzer made an honest statement after his rough start against the Orioles on Friday.
Toronto Blue Jays’ Max Scherzer Makes Honest Statement Following Loss To Baltimore Orioles
Scherzer’s ERA rose to 6.38. The future Hall of Famer is 2-8 with a 1.37 WHIP and 51 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings across 15 starts this year.
Toronto Blue Jays Lose To Baltimore Orioles
Blue Jays right-hander Max Scherzer surrendered six earned runs on seven hits and one walk over five innings as Toronto lost 7-4 to Baltimore on Friday.
Dylan Beavers hit a solo home run in the first inning, giving the Orioles a 1-0 lead.
The Orioles scored five runs in the second inning, with an RBI single from Heston Kjerstad, two-run double from Colton Cowser and two-run single from Dylan Beavers, respectively.
Kazuma Okamoto hit a solo homer in the fourth inning to put the Blue Jays on the board.
Andres Gimenez made the score 6-2 with an RBI groundout in the sixth inning.
Coby May added insurance for the Orioles with a solo home run in the seventh inning.
Brett Bateman hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to make the score 7-4.
Chris Bassit made the start for the Orioles. The veteran right-hander allowed two runs on six hits and three walks over five innings en route to earning the win.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer made an honest statement after a rough start against the Orioles.
Toronto Blue Jays’ Max Scherzer Makes Honest Statement After Loss To Orioles